Lithuanian FM To Visit Azerbaijan, Attend Bilateral Business Forum
During the visit, Budrys is scheduled to meet with a number of Azerbaijani officials and representatives of the academic community and attend the Lithuania-Azerbaijan Business Forum.
At bilateral meetings, the foreign minister will discuss ways to expand relations and economic cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as Lithuania's efforts, in its capacity as the incoming president of the Council of the European Union, to strengthen the EU's dialogue with Azerbaijan.
The talks will also cover regional security, Ukraine, and the geopolitical situation, according to the ministry.
During his stay in Baku, Lithuania's top diplomat will pay tribute to the victims of the January 20, 1990 events at the Alley of Martyrs.
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