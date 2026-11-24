Lordhair adds one-day pricing on stock, custom, and ZyroSen antibacterial hair systems on Black Friday, November 27, 2026, as part of its November sale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lordhair, a global manufacturer and retailer of men's hair systems, has announced its Black Friday pricing for November 27, 2026. The one-day offers are part of the company's month-long sale, which runs from November 1 to November 30, 2026, and apply to both stock and custom hair systems.Black Friday PricingOn November 27, 2026, the following discounts apply:- $50 off any stock or custom hair system- $60 off any ZyroSen antibacterial hair systemThese discounts replace the $45 discount offered on hair systems for the rest of the month and, according to the company, are the largest Lordhair has offered on its hair systems in 2026. The ZyroSen Series is a line of Lordhair hair systems with a silver-ion antibacterial treatment applied to the base, designed to help keep it fresher between washes. The series includes Lordhair's popular products like SuperSkin-V and Neo.Offers Running All MonthThe following offers apply from November 1 to November 30, 2026, including on Black Friday:- The 3R Hair System Maintenance Collection (RESET, RENEWAL, and REFRESH) for $79.90 with one free refill, plus 30% off single 3R products (US and Canada only)- Free cut-in and styling with the SuperSkin-V and Neo Starter Packs for first-time customers, plus a bonus gift- An extra 5% off hair system orders for Lordhair Club membersEach order that includes a stock or custom hair system also earns one spin on a prize wheel, with a limit of three spins per customer. Prizes include Apple Watches, AirPods, free hair systems, and coupons.Shipping and ReturnsHair systems ship free from Lordhair's warehouses in the US and UK. First-time customers can return a first stock order that doesn't fit at no cost under First Purchase Assurance, and unused hair systems can be returned within 30 days under the 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee. Lordhair also offers free consultations and AI search and try-on tools for customers comparing options."Many of our customers have been with us for years, and Black Friday is one way we say thank you. Our goal is for every order to come with the same care and support, whatever the price," said Nathan, CXO at Lordhair.The Black Friday pricing applies on November 27, 2026. Visit for details.About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

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Lordhair Announces Black Friday Pricing on Hair Systems for November 27 News Provided By Larcoo Co., Ltd. November 24, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



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