CHOSGO SmartU rechargeable hearing aids as an alternative for eligible Eargo user

Best OTC hearing aids for seniors-CHOSGO Hearing

CHOSGO SmartU Bluetooth hearing aids as an alternative for eligible Eargo users

Eargo's U.S. wind-down raises concerns about app access and support, prompting hearing aid users to explore alternatives like CHOSGO SmartU.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Eargo U.S. winds down operations, existing users face questions about app access, repairs and future replacements. CHOSGO SmartU offers another option for eligible adults.Eargo's U.S. business wind-down has raised concerns among hearing aid owners about long-term product support, software access and replacement options. For people who rely on hearing aids every day, dependable service includes more than amplification: smartphone functionality, charging accessories, repairs and customer assistance also matter.As Eargo customers assess their existing devices, CHOSGO Hearing is highlighting SmartU Bluetooth Hearing Aids as a potential alternative for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.What Happened to Eargo?On July 15, 2026, LXE Hearing, Inc., Eargo, Inc. and related U.S. companies entered assignments for the benefit of creditors under California law and began winding down U.S. operations. The changes affected customers of brands associated with LXE, including Eargo, Lexie and Go Hearing.Eargo subsequently announced plans to remove its app from Apple's App Store and Google Play and disable cloud connectivity on October 22, 2026. LXE also stated that customer eargo hearing aid support would end after that date read:Eargo and Lexie App DiscontinuationThese developments do not mean every Eargo hearing aid immediately stopped functioning. They do, however, raise important questions about future software compatibility, replacement components and manufacturer service.Will Existing Eargo Hearing Aids Still Work?According to LXE's published guidance, existing Eargo hearing aids were expected to continue performing their core amplification functions after cloud services ended.Before the October 22 deadline, users were advised to update to Version 9 of the Eargo App and synchronize their settings. Certain local app functions were expected to remain available on an existing phone when the necessary updates had been completed.Those functions are not guaranteed to survive a phone replacement, factory reset or future operating-system update. Users who delete the app may also be unable to reinstall it.For owners whose devices still operate properly, immediate replacement may not be necessary. Preserving documentation and checking which settings remain accessible are sensible first steps.Why Long-Term Support MattersHearing aids require ongoing care. Ear tips and wax guards may need replacement, charging cases can fail, and changes in hearing may call for sound adjustments.Without established manufacturer support, owners may find troubleshooting or obtaining compatible accessories more difficult. The situation underscores an important purchasing lesson: warranty terms, access to parts, software availability and responsive service deserve attention alongside sound quality and price.Before replacing a working device, consumers should consider whether it still charges reliably, fits comfortably and provides adequate benefit. If hearing needs have changed, a hearing evaluation can help guide the next purchase.How Should Former Eargo Users Compare Alternatives?FDA OTC Hearing Aid Buying Guide Consumers should consider several practical factors:Fit and discretion: Compact in-canal designs appeal to users who prefer less visible devices, but comfort depends on individual ear anatomy.Speech clarity: Digital processing, noise reduction and appropriate amplification may make conversations easier to follow. No hearing aid removes all background noise.Connectivity: App controls are not the same as direct Bluetooth calling and music streaming. Check smartphone compatibility before buying.Battery and maintenance: Compare per-charge runtime, charging-case capacity and availability of replacement accessories.Personalization and support: Review hearing programs, self-fitting options, trial policies, warranty coverage and customer-service channels.A similar appearance does not guarantee that a new model will perform or fit like a previous Eargo device.CHOSGO SmartU: A Compact Bluetooth AlternativeCHOSGO SmartU Bluetooth Hearing Aids is an over-the-counter hearing aid designed for adults aged 18 and older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. Its discreet in-canal design may interest former Eargo users who prefer not to switch to a traditional behind-the-ear style.SmartU combines AI-assisted noise reduction and feedback cancellation with direct Bluetooth calling and music streaming on compatible smartphones. Its published specifications include 16 digital sound-processing channels, eight listening programs and seven volume levels, allowing users to adjust their listening experience.The rechargeable hearing aids offer up to 18 hours of operation under specified conditions, while the portable charging case provides up to 60 additional hours of backup power as advertised. Actual runtime depends on volume, Bluetooth streaming and usage conditions.SmartU also offers distinct feature plans. The Basic Plan includes standard hearing functions and Bluetooth audio. The Premium Plan adds app-based hearing testing and personalized self-fitting; these additional features are not included in Basic.SmartU is not a direct one-for-one replacement for every Eargo product. Individual hearing needs, fit and smartphone compatibility should guide the decision.Purchase Protection and Customer SupportCHOSGO advertises a 45-day trial, a one-year limited warranty and lifetime customer assistance, subject to its published terms and service policies's official website states a trade-in service that offers customers a 25%-45% discount on their purchase price, which also applies to replacing SmartU Bluetooth hearing aids. Consumers should check current clusions with chosgo support team before placing.Its direct-to-consumer approach provides access to product information and purchasing options online. For Eargo owners considering a future replacement, the ability to evaluate a hearing aid during a trial period may be particularly useful.OTC hearing aids are intended for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. People with sudden hearing changes, significant differences between ears, ear pain or drainage, or suspected severe hearing loss should seek professional evaluation rather than relying solely on an OTC device.Looking AheadEargo's U.S. wind-down highlights the importance of planning for long-term hearing aid ownership. Existing users can first assess whether their devices remain functional, then compare alternatives based on fit, sound processing, battery performance, software features and support.For eligible adults seeking discreet rechargeable hearing aids with Bluetooth connectivity, CHOSGO SmartU is an option to investigate.Product details:About CHOSGO HearingCHOSGO Hearing develops and markets over-the-counter hearing aids, including rechargeable, Bluetooth-enabled and compact in-canal models. The brand focuses on accessible hearing technology, practical everyday features and direct-to-consumer service.Hear Better, Live Better.Website:

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Chosgo Hearing Aids Company

2134545123 ext.

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Eargo U.S. Wind-Down Raises Questions About Hearing Aid Support and Alternatives News Provided By ChosgoHearing Technology Co., Ltd. November 24, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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