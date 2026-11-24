MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) As the ongoing protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its eighth day on Tuesday, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is on a visit to Japan, yet again reached out to them through a video call and assured them that their demands would be addressed soon and he would discuss the matter with the Finance Department during the upcoming Assembly session.

Speaking to the leaders of the protesting ASHA workers while travelling on a train in Japan, CM Shivakumar appealed to them to withdraw their agitation and trust the government, assuring them that a solution would be found to their problems soon.

"I have special concern for ASHA workers. We will certainly find a solution to your problems. Please call off your protest and trust me. We will respond to your demands. Give up your anger. Despite my appeal, you are continuing your hunger strike, which is causing difficulties to the women ASHA workers," he said.

The Chief Minister said he would discuss their demands with the Finance Department during the upcoming Assembly session and urged them to give the government time until then.

"There are different demands concerning different departments. During the Assembly session, I will discuss your demands with the Finance Department. You have been working hard, and justice will be ensured to you. Please withdraw your protest. We will respond to your demands," he assured.

Shivakumar also cautioned the workers against political leaders expressing support for their agitation, alleging that they would use the protest for their political interests rather than genuinely helping them.

"Political leaders who are expressing concern for you will not help you. They will use you for their political interests. I am assuring you that we will certainly find a solution to your problems. Give me time until the Assembly session. These women should not have to struggle day and night," he said.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by ASHA workers amid rising prices, he said the government understood their concerns. He recalled that there had initially been discussions on whether ASHA workers should be included in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, but the government extended the benefit considering their hard work and contribution.

CM Shivakumar also assured them that he would meet the protesting workers personally after returning from Japan.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipalities H.C. Balakrishna, speaking in Ramanagara, said the Chief Minister had assured that an appropriate decision would be taken on the issue.

"We need to understand all aspects of the matter comprehensively before taking a decision. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will resolve the issue after returning from his Japan tour," he said.

Balakrishna also said the Centre should respond to the demands and concerns of ASHA workers, indicating that the matter required attention at both the State and Central levels.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka today criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for continuing his foreign tour while ASHA workers were staging a protest in Bengaluru, accusing the government of neglecting the demands and hardships of women workers.

In a statement, Ashoka said the day-and-night protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park had entered its eighth day, with thousands of women continuing their agitation despite the scorching heat, hunger and health problems.

The ASHA workers have been demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium, retirement benefits and the fulfilment of other demands. Ashoka said the workers were particularly upset over the failure to properly implement the Chief Minister's earlier assurance of a Rs 2,500 hike in their monthly remuneration.

"It is easy for the Congress to publicise its guarantee schemes in the name of women. However, the government is unwilling to provide them with fair remuneration for their hard work and respect for their services," he alleged.