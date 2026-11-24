MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced plans to introduce a law prohibiting cow slaughter in the state, four people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly slaughtering animals at a secluded location in Murshidabad district of the state.

The incident took place in the Hajipur area of Sagardighi in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the Sagardighi police station received information from an informant that animals were being slaughtered at an isolated spot in Hajipur. Acting on the tip-off, a police team rushed to the location and arrested four people allegedly involved in the activity.

The meat recovered from the spot was buried and destroyed, the police said.

The arrested persons are being interrogated to ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged illegal operation and identify the intended destination of the meat.

The arrests come amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's move to tighten restrictions on animal slaughter in West Bengal.

After assuming office, the BJP-led state government enforced provisions of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. Under the existing regulations, cattle cannot be slaughtered without prior permission from the competent authority.

The rules also prohibit the slaughter of cattle below 14 years of age. Written permission from the local authority or the West Bengal Animal Husbandry Department is mandatory for cattle slaughter.

The Calcutta High Court has also upheld the state's order in a public interest litigation challenging the restrictions.

In the Sagardighi case, police maintained that the slaughter was being carried out without the requisite permission, prompting action against those allegedly involved.

On Monday, Adhikari announced that his government was planning to bring a Bill to prohibit cow slaughter in West Bengal. He claimed that cows were being slaughtered secretly at several locations across the state.

The Chief Minister also announced an annual financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to cow shelters for the upkeep and maintenance of old cows.