MENAFN - IANS) Chikkamagaluru/Bengaluru (Karnataka), Nov 24 (IANS) The operation to drive wild elephants from Hassan district to the Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka remains temporarily suspended on Tuesday amid stiff opposition from local residents and political leaders. Forest officials and district administration authorities held a meeting to discuss what to do now.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Manoj Rajan, Chikkamagaluru Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Bhanwar Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer attended the meeting at the Chikkamagaluru Forest Office.

The officials discussed the steps to be taken regarding the elephant herds, possible routes they could take, measures to ensure the safety of people and their properties, and the progress made so far in the elephant-driving operation.

They also deliberated on the possible consequences if the herds moved in different directions. APCCF Manoj Rajan is expected to visit the Bhadra Reserve Forest after the meeting.

Meanwhile, forest officials and staff are making efforts to control the elephant herd in Belur taluk of Hassan district. More than 32 wild elephants are currently being monitored by teams. After being driven for the past few days with the assistance of trained elephants, the herd is now resting. However, some elephants have reportedly started moving towards agricultural fields and coffee estates.

The operation, named Operation Gaja, was launched on November 21 to drive elephants from Hassan's Belur region towards the Bhadra Reserve Forest in Chikkamagaluru. The drive faced strong resistance from local residents and political leaders. Congress MLAs warned of resigning if the operation continued, following which the authorities suspended it.

Chikkamagaluru district authorities reportedly expressed displeasure over the operation, stating that they had not been informed about its immediate commencement and had been told that the drive would take place much later.

The presence of more than 32 elephants, including baby elephants, has posed a challenge for forest officials. With the herd likely to move in search of food, there are concerns that the animals could enter agricultural fields and cause damage. While Hassan residents want the elephants driven back from their district, people in Chikkamagaluru are also opposing their relocation to the Bhadra Reserve Forest.

The issue has also triggered political reactions, with Hassan witnessing large-scale protests following two elephant-related deaths within three days recently.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda criticised Congress MLAs for threatening to resign over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru today, he questioned the need for MLAs to threaten resignation instead of addressing the concerns of people.

"Why should MLAs resign over this issue? Have people elected you to submit resignations? Aren't you ashamed? First, understand the problems. You are part of the government. Bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Forest Minister and find a solution," he said.

He said elected representatives should understand why elephants were being driven out of Hassan and coordinate with the authorities to resolve the issue instead of creating political drama.

"People are living everywhere. Will your resignation solve the problem? Are you trying to scare people by threatening to resign? People want you out. Only fools talk about resignation," he said.

Referring to the proposed meeting scheduled for November 30, Bhoje Gowda questioned why the MLAs were waiting until then instead of immediately convening a meeting with officials to find a solution.

"Call the authorities for a meeting now and find a solution. Are you not capable of addressing human-elephant conflict? Stop the drama and address people's problems. Accept that you do not have the capacity to resolve the issue," he added.