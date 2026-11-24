(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Size & Growth Analysis The global bio-based solvent blend market was valued at USD 6.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.89 billion in 2026 to USD 11.97 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the bio-based solvent blend market with a market share of 37.83% in 2025. The European Committee for Standardization (CEN), through its EN 16766 standard, establishes requirements for bio-based solvents based on their biomass content, technical performance, and health, safety, and environmental characteristics. They combine solvents with different chemical and functional properties to achieve the required solvency, evaporation rate, compatibility, and application performance. These blends are used in paints and coatings, industrial cleaning, adhesives, printing inks, personal care, and chemical processing. The bio-based solvent blend market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations restricting hazardous air pollutants, corporate commitments to carbon reduction, and increasing consumer preference for green chemical alternatives. Industrial adoption of sustainable formulations across automotive refinishing, architectural coatings, and electronics manufacturing also contributes to the bio-based solvent blend market growth. Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 6.43 Billion2026 Market Size USD 6.89 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 11.97 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.15%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North AmericaMarket Share (2025) 37.83% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 7.86%Segment Insights By Blend Type Leading Segment Ester Alcohol Blends Market Share in 2025 45.18% By Feedstock Source Fastest-growing Segment Agricultural Crops and Biomass CAGR 7.32% (2026–2034) By Application Leading Segment Paints & Coating Market Share in 2025 42.16% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward Multi-Component Bio-Based Solvent Systems Bio-based solvent formulations are moving from single-solvent products toward blends that combine different renewable solvent chemistries. Combining components allows formulators to adjust solvency, drying behavior, odor, viscosity, and application characteristics for specific end uses. This is expanding the role of bio-based solvent blends in coatings, cleaning, adhesives, inks, and other formulation-intensive applications. 02 Use of Waste-Derived Solvent Components in Commercial Blends Solvent manufacturers are increasingly incorporating materials derived from agricultural residues, waste oils, and other secondary biomass streams into renewable solvent portfolios. This expands the raw-material base beyond purpose-grown feedstocks and supports greater utilization of existing biomass resources. Waste-derived components are also creating opportunities to develop solvent products around circular feedstock streams. 01 The bio-based solvent blend market forecasts continued investment activity driven by tightening environmental regulations on volatile organic compounds and the global push to replace hazardous petrochemical solvents. In May 2026, a UK consortium led by Exactmer, with participation from GSK, Croda, Celtic Renewables, OXCCU, and other partners, secured approximately US$9.5 million in government funding from Innovate UK and the Department of Health and Social Care. The 36-month project will develop high-purity bio-based solvents using advanced membrane purification technologies for pharmaceutical manufacturing, targeting lifecycle emission reductions of at least 60% compared with conventional solvents. Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Dynamics 01 VOC Restrictions Boost Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Growth Tighter restrictions on VOC emissions and hazardous solvents are encouraging formulators to replace conventional solvent systems with alternatives that have lower environmental and occupational impacts. Bio-based solvent blends can help manufacturers reduce VOC and hazardous-air-pollutant content while maintaining the solvency required for coatings, inks, and cleaning formulations. For example, BASF has expanded its portfolio of bio-based solvents for coatings and industrial applications, including products designed to support lower-VOC formulations and replace conventional solvent chemistries. 02 Demand for Renewable Content Ingredients Drive Bio-based Solvent Blend Market Growth Demand for renewable-content ingredients is also increasing as manufacturers seek to incorporate bio-derived materials into finished products and reduce reliance on fossil-based inputs. Drop-in bio-based solvents are particularly attractive where formulators can introduce renewable content without completely redesigning existing production processes. This is expanding the addressable market for bio-based solvent blends across established industrial formulations. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

Key Drivers Market Impact VOC Restrictions Stricter limits on volatile organic compound emissions encourage coatings, printing, and cleaning product manufacturers to adopt bio-based solvent blends that support regulatory compliance. Demand for Renewable Content Ingredients Preference for renewable raw materials across industrial and consumer formulations supports the use of bio-derived solvents as alternatives to conventional petroleum-based ingredients. Adoption of Bio-Based Solvents in Low-Emission Industrial Coatings Coating manufacturers are incorporating bio-based solvent blends to improve formulation sustainability while maintaining required application properties, expanding demand across automotive, construction, and industrial coatings. Use of Agricultural By-Products in Solvent Formulations Conversion of biomass residues and agricultural by-products into solvent components provides manufacturers with alternative feedstock sources and supports differentiated renewable formulations. Demand for Bio-Based Cleaning Formulations Industrial and institutional cleaning product manufacturers are adopting renewable solvent blends for degreasing and surface-cleaning applications, expanding their use across maintenance, food processing, and commercial facilities.

01

Bio-Based Component Costs Restrict Market Growth

Bio-based solvent components can carry higher production costs than established petrochemical alternatives, particularly when renewable feedstocks require additional processing or when the blend requires multiple specialized components. Higher input costs can limit adoption in price-sensitive formulations and make large-scale substitution more difficult. For example, Corbion's PURASOLV BL is positioned as a bio-based replacement for butyl glycol in coatings, but the need to provide comparable solvency while maintaining a competitive alternative to an established commodity solvent creates a cost and commercialization constraint for broader substitution.

02

High-Purity Grade Availability Restrain Market Expansion

Availability of high-purity bio-based solvent grades can also restrict market expansion in applications with demanding specifications. Electronics, specialty coatings, pharmaceuticals, and other precision applications require tight control over impurities and solvent composition. Limited availability of suitable grades can reduce the number of applications in which bio-based blends can directly replace conventional solvents and can restrict suppliers' ability to serve specialized customers at scale.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

Restraints Market Impact High Bio-Based Component Costs Higher input costs limit adoption in price-sensitive formulations and make large-scale substitution more difficult. Limited High-Purity Grade Availability Limited availability of suitable grades reduces the number of applications in which bio-based blends can directly replace conventional solvents and can restrict suppliers' ability to serve specialized customers at scale Resin Incompatibility Differences in polarity and solvent-resin interactions can affect dissolution, viscosity, film formation, and final coating properties. Batch Composition Inconsistency Variations in the concentration or purity of individual bio-based components can change the final blend's solvency, evaporation behavior, odor, and application performance. Limited Compatibility with Existing Solvent Recovery Systems Conventional recovery units may require modifications to handle the boiling points and chemical properties of bio-based blends, increasing equipment costs and restricting adoption.

01

Precision Cleaning Requirements Open New Revenue Avenues

Precision cleaning creates an opportunity for bio-based solvent blends that combine strong solvency with low residue, controlled evaporation, and reduced environmental impact. Electronics and other contamination-sensitive industries require solvents that can remove difficult residues without compromising sensitive components or leaving unwanted deposits. For example, Vertec BioSolvents has developed bio-based solvent products specifically for electronics manufacturing, including high-solvency formulations designed around low toxicity and environmental requirements.

02

Specialty Coating Formulations Offer Growth Opportunities

Specialty coating systems provide another opportunity where formulators require renewable solvents that work with specific resin chemistries and application processes. Bio-based blends can be developed around particular coating requirements rather than used as generic replacements, creating room for suppliers to serve higher-value formulation niches.

Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Blend Type

Ester-alcohol blends led the segment with a share of 45.18% in 2025 due to versatile solvency, high evaporation rates, and broad compatibility with both waterborne and high-solid resin systems. Heavy reliance on these blends to replace traditional oxygenated petrochemical solvents in mass-market formulations ensures its sustained market dominance.

During the forecast period, the terpene-based blends segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.84%, driven by the adoption of citrus and pine-derived solvents in heavy-duty cleaning and precision degreasing applications. Continuous capital deployment into sustainable extraction and blending processes is expected to drive the segment growth.

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By Feedstock Source

A growth rate of 7.32% is estimated for the agricultural crops and biomass segment during the forecast period, fueled by the availability of corn, sugarcane, and soy feedstocks alongside established large-scale biorefining infrastructure.

The forestry and wood residues segment will expand to 6.94% CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by industrial focus on utilizing non-food lignocellulosic biomass for sustainable chemical synthesis. Strategic investments in advanced thermochemical and biological conversion technologies are fueling further growth of this segment.

By Application

In 2025, paints and coatings had a share of 42.16% due to regulatory mandates restricting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants in architectural and industrial finishes. Operational priority placed on formulating sustainable, high-performance green coatings strengthens its current market leadership.

By application, the industrial cleaning and degreasing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising necessity to replace toxic chlorinated solvents with safe, biodegradable bio-solvent blends in manufacturing and maintenance facilities.

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Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

The Asia Pacific bio-based solvent blend market accounted for the largest regional share of 37.83% in 2025.

China Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

China's bio-based solvent blend market is gaining momentum from the development of renewable lactate esters for electronics cleaning, coatings, and industrial formulations. For instance, Biviture completed the third phase of its production expansion in Jiangxi, strengthening its capacity to produce ethyl lactate and butyl lactate, with applications in semiconductor cleaning, coatings, and pharmaceuticals. Shenzhen Esun Industrial offers fermentation-derived ethyl lactate produced using corn-based feedstock, providing a renewable solvent component for industrial formulations.

Japan Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

Japan is advancing bio-based solvent development through the conversion of non-food biomass and forestry residues into renewable alcohols and chemical intermediates. In September 2026, ENEOS and Nippon Paper Industries agreed to collaborate on second-generation bioethanol production, including feedstock procurement and technology development, with applications extending to chemical manufacturing. Cosmo Energy Holdings and Nihon University began joint research to produce bio-isobutanol from non-edible biomass-derived sugars, targeting its use as a renewable feedstock for solvents and other chemical products.

India Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

Government support under the BioE3 Policy is encouraging research and scale-up of bio-based chemicals using indigenous microbial production technologies. Godavari Biorefineries manufactures bio-based ethyl acetate, bio-based butanol, and other ethanol-derived chemicals for paints, coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceutical applications. India Glycols Limited offers its iGreen range of bio-based solvents, including bio-esters and specialty bioamines, for industrial cleaning and other chemical applications.

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North America Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

North America's bio-based solvent blend market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

United States Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

The U.S. bio-based solvent blend market is advancing through the development of renewable solvent formulations for specialized industrial and analytical applications. In April 2026, MilliporeSigma launched its first bio-based solvent portfolio for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), using renewable feedstocks to achieve an average 25.9% reduction in product-related greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional HPLC-grade solvents. Vertec BioSolvents offers customized bio-based solvent blends for paints, coatings, adhesives, and printing inks, including low-VOC formulations designed to replace conventional petroleum-derived solvents.

Canada Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market

Canada is advancing biomass-derived solvents for industrial applications, particularly oil sands processing. In Alberta, BioOilSolv is developing a renewable solvent from agricultural and forestry residues through a thermocatalytic process, supported by CAD 4.31 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta. The project includes pilot-scale production targeting 5 tons per day and field testing in steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) operations, offering an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived hydrocarbon solvents.

Competitive Landscape

The bio-based solvent blend market competitive landscape is moderately concentrated, featuring global chemical conglomerates, specialty green chemistry developers, and advanced agricultural bio-refiners. Key players such as BASF, Dow, Vertec Bio Solvents, Cargill, and ADM are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global bio-based solvent blend market share.

Established players compete through vertically integrated renewable feedstock sourcing, large-scale continuous synthesis infrastructure, and rigorous ecological certifications. Emerging players differentiate themselves through localized agricultural waste valorization processes, customized specialty drop-in replacements for restricted petrochemicals, and novel synthesis methods.

Ester-Alcohol Blends Terpene-Based Blends Glycol Ether Blends

Agricultural Crops and Biomass Forestry and Wood Residues

Paints and Coatings Industrial Cleaning and Degreasing Printing Inks Adhesives and Sealants

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Bio-Based Solvent Blend Market BASF SE (Germany) Dow Inc. (US) Vertec BioSolvents Inc. (US) Cargill, Incorporated (US Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) Solvay SA (Belgium) Evonik Industries AG (Germany Huntsman Corporation (US) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands) Gevo, Inc. (US) Circa Group (Australia) Neste (Finland) CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) InKemia Green Chemicals (Spain) Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)Key Industry Developments June 2026 Celanese and Siegwerk entered a strategic collaboration to develop and scale sustainable packaging inks using Celanese's 50% renewable-content ethyl acetate as a drop-in bio-based solvent component in Siegwerk's ink formulations. April 2026 Shrieve Chemical Company acquired Vertec BioSolvents, adding Vertec's proprietary and patented bio-based solvent-blend manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio to its specialty-chemicals business ScopeSegmentation By Blend Type 3By Feedstock Source 2By Application 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5BASF SE (Germany) · Dow Inc. (US) · Vertec BioSolvents Inc. (US) · Cargill, Incorporated (US) · Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the global bio-based solvent blend market size was valued at USD 6.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 11.97 billion by 2034. The bio-based solvent blend market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. The major players in this market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, and Archer Daniels Midland Company. The bio-based solvent blend market demand is driven by the rapid global implementation of stringent environmental regulations restricting hazardous air pollutants, and increasing consumer preference for green chemical alternatives Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 37.83% in 2025.