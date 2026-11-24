MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delhi, India, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xellion Markets, the online trading brand operated by Xellion Ltd, is lowering the barrier to online trading for traders in India, with low entry points, a free demo account and free trading education designed to help newcomers and experienced traders alike get started on their own terms.









New traders can start small and step up as they gain confidence. Xellion offers three account types - Standard from USD 50, Raw from USD 250 and Zero from USD 750 - so clients can choose the one that matches their approach. Before committing any funds, they can open a free demo account to practise and get familiar with the platforms.

Funding is flexible and kept simple. Traders can deposit by UPI instantly from USD 50, by bank transfer from USD 100, or in digital assets from USD 10, with no currency-conversion fees on deposits.

When it is time to take money out, withdrawals go to the client's own account: bank withdrawals are typically processed in about 15 to 20 minutes, and digital asset withdrawals are instant.

Clients can trade on MetaTrader 5, through the Xellion app for iOS and Android, or on WebTrader, across forex, gold and other CFD markets. To help traders build their skills, Xellion also provides free trading education on the Xellion blog, including guides on technical analysis, indicators and chart patterns.

"We wanted to get started to feel approachable rather than daunting," said a Xellion spokesperson. "A trader can open a free demo, begin a live account from as little as USD 50, and lean on free education along the way. The idea is to let people learn and trade at their own pace, with the tools and support in one place."

About Xellion

Xellion Markets is the online trading brand operated by Xellion Ltd, a Saint Lucia company (registration no. 2025-00418). Clients can trade forex, gold and other CFD markets on MetaTrader 5, the Xellion app for iOS and Android, and WebTrader, with UPI, bank transfer and digital asset funding options. To open an account or try a free demo, visit.



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