PassiveSecrets explains GoHighLevel Black Friday Week prices, the upgrade offers for existing customers and who should start with the 30-day free trial instead.

- Valentine OkoronkwoWY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The GoHighLevel (GHL) Black Friday 2026 deal cuts every HighLevel plan to half price for a new customer's first three monthly payments, starting at $48.50 a month. It runs from Monday, November 23 at 8:00 AM PST to Sunday, November 29 at 11:59 PM PST. HighLevel is a Dallas-based all-in-one marketing platform for agencies and small businesses.Passive Secrets has published a GoHighLevel Black Friday guide covering the sale, including the upgrade offers HighLevel only shows existing customers inside their accounts. It was written by Valentine Okoronkwo, who runs parts of his own business on HighLevel and has won a HighLevel Affilionaire Award for the customers he has referred. Readers who sign up through Passive Secrets also get bonuses from Okoronkwo, including a one-on-one setup session for Founder buyers.GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026 Prices by Plan. Starter: $48.50 a month instead of $97, saving $145.50. Three accounts, one for your own business and two for clients, with funnels, CRM, email and SMS, calendars, payments, and workflows.. Unlimited: $148.50 a month instead of $297, saving $445.50. Unlimited client accounts for agencies past their first two clients.. Founder (formerly Agency Pro): $248.50 a month instead of $497, saving $745.50. SaaS Mode for reselling HighLevel as your own software, markup on phone, email and AI usage, the Founders Club, the highest AI limits, advanced API access and the Founder support plan.Every plan now includes HighLevel's AI builders at no extra charge."The plan I'd look at hardest this week is Founder," Okoronkwo said. "At $248.50, it costs less than Unlimited normally does. If you've wanted to try SaaS Mode but couldn't justify $497 a month, three months at that price gives you time to set it up and see whether your clients will pay for it."The Catch: No Free Trial at CheckoutThe Black Friday checkout has no trial period, so buyers pay the discounted price the moment they sign up. HighLevel's standard trial lasts 14 days, while the trial through Passive Secrets runs 30 days.For anyone who will keep HighLevel at least three months, Black Friday is the better deal on every plan, since it saves half a month of fees more than a free month does. The trial only wins for someone who might cancel."Half price is a good deal if you already know HighLevel," Okoronkwo said. "If you've never logged in, don't pay for a plan you haven't tried. Start the trial and spend a few evenings building one real funnel in it. You'll learn more from that than from any demo."The two aren't either-or. HighLevel gives customers who are mid-trial during the sale 50% off their current plan, so someone who starts the 30-day trial this week can test the software and still claim half price from inside the account before Sunday's deadline. Claiming ends the trial, because the discounted plan bills immediately.Black Friday Offers for Existing HighLevel CustomersCustomers who already pay for HighLevel get a separate set of offers. They need to sign in to HighLevel first, then follow the upgrade steps in the guide.. On Starter, monthly or yearly: Unlimited for $148.50 a month or Founder for $248.50 a month for three months. Unlimited yearly costs $2,673 (normally $2,970).. On Unlimited, monthly or yearly: Founder at $297 a month for three months, about 40% off and $600 saved over that time.. On Founder: no plan discount this year.. Add-ons: HIPAA compliance, the white-label mobile app, and premium support are 25% off for one, 35% for two, and 50% for all three, for three months. Trial accounts don't see these offers.Starter and Unlimited customers can both switch to Founder yearly for $4,473 (normally $4,970).HighLevel describes the yearly prices as 25% off. That number counts the two free months every yearly plan already includes, so the Black Friday saving on top is 10%. Renewing the plan a customer already has earns no discount, and an upgrade resets the billing date and credits unused time from the old plan.How to Claim the GoHighLevel Black Friday DealNo coupon code is needed. Open the Black Friday link above and choose Starter, Unlimited, or Founder. HighLevel's checkout takes business details first, then payment details, and the discounted price should show before you pay.GoHighLevel Black Friday FAQWhat happens after the three discounted months?The plan renews at its full monthly price automatically, with nothing to opt in to.Can new customers get the Black Friday discount on a yearly plan?Only on monthly payments. New customers can't apply the 50% to a yearly plan.Does the discount cover texts, calls, and AI usage?The discount covers the plan alone. Texts, calls, email sending, and running the AI you build are billed separately at HighLevel's normal rates, and the free AI builders come with fair-use limits.Can I cancel after signing up?Yes. HighLevel bills month to month with no contract, and plans can be canceled from the dashboard.Is there a GoHighLevel lifetime deal for Black Friday?HighLevel has never sold a lifetime plan, and this sale doesn't add one.What if I miss the Black Friday deadline?HighLevel runs the same 50% offer again during Cyber Monday Week, from Monday, November 30 to Sunday, December 6.About Passive SecretsPassive Secrets is a marketing blog run by Valentine Okoronkwo, a sales funnel strategist who tests the software he writes about in his own business before recommending it. Passive Secrets earns a commission when readers buy HighLevel through its links.

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GoHighLevel Black Friday 2026: 50% Off Every Plan for 3 Months, and the Catch New Users Should Know News Provided By Passive Secrets November 24, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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