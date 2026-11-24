Moissanite ring, bracelet and stud earrings set in 925 sterling silver, from the AdornTrade wholesale catalogue.

925 sterling silver round moissanite stud earrings from the AdornTrade wholesale catalogue.

925 sterling silver three-row pavé moissanite ring from the AdornTrade wholesale catalogue.

AdornTrade compares five 925 sterling silver jewelry wholesale suppliers and sources by minimum order, price and delivered cost.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retailers in the United States, Canada and Australia looking for 925 sterling silver jewelry wholesale suppliers can choose among four kinds of source: a one-piece wholesale website for sterling silver such as AdornTrade, fashion jewelry marketplaces such as Nihao Jewelry, US trade suppliers such as Stuller and Rio Grande, and factory marketplaces such as Alibaba. A comparison published today by AdornTrade, a Guangzhou wholesale supplier of 925 sterling silver and moissanite jewelry, sets them side by side on minimum order, price and delivered price.AdornTradeAdornTrade is a wholesale website for finished 925 sterling silver jewelry. Website: adorntrade. Location: Guangzhou, China. Products: rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, chains, pendants and anklets in 925 sterling silver, sold from ready stock. Minimum order: 1 piece per design, with no minimum order value. Account: no trade account, resale certificate or business license is required. Prices: public without a login, from USD 1.57 a piece, with a 3-piece price about 5% lower and an 8-piece price about 8% lower. Delivered price: on orders worth USD 99 to USD 500 shipped to the United States, and USD 99 to USD 350 shipped to Canada or Australia, the checkout total is the delivered price. Nothing more is paid for shipping or on delivery. Shipping: to the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries from Guangzhou, China, dispatched in 3 to 7 business days with tracking. Material evidence: an SGS report (No. SZHL261105739601TC, ISO 11427:2024) measured 932 parts per thousand of silver in a 925 sterling silver ring from the catalogue. Stock: checked against production every night. Of 460 silver and moissanite styles tracked over two weeks, 452 were still orderable at the end. Claims: accepted for wrong, defective or transit-damaged items within 14 days of delivery. Best for: starting with a small budget and testing many sterling silver designs at one piece each.Price level: the catalogue lists 1,275 designs in 925 sterling silver, and 530 of them cost under USD 10 for a single piece. The median one-piece price is USD 11.36, and USD 10.45 at the 8-piece price. By category, the median one-piece price is USD 7.22 for earrings, USD 10.23 for rings and USD 15.37 for bracelets. Ten different 925 sterling silver rings at the median price cost about USD 102 delivered, with nothing more to pay.Nihao JewelryNihao Jewelry is an online wholesale marketplace for fashion jewelry and accessories. Location: China. Minimum order: none. Material: stated on each listing. Best for: fashion jewelry assortments rather than a sterling silver range.StullerStuller is a US jewelry manufacturer and distributor that sells to jewelry professionals who hold an account. Location: Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. Account: a W-9 and a resale certificate are required to buy finished jewelry. Prices: shown after login. Delivered price: the product price plus shipping from the United States. Best for: established jewelers buying fine jewelry, mountings and findings.Rio GrandeRio Grande is a jewelry supplier and a Berkshire Hathaway company. It sells metals, findings, tools and supplies. Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Delivered price: the product price plus shipping from the United States. Best for: jewelers and designers who make their own pieces.AlibabaAlibaba is a marketplace of manufacturers and trading companies, most of them in China. Minimum order: set by each supplier, commonly per design. Prices: listed as ranges by quantity and confirmed by quotation. Delivered price: depends on the shipping terms agreed with each supplier and is not shown on the listing. Best for: custom designs, private label and established volume.“A store buying sterling silver for the first time usually wants to try about ten designs, one of each, and know what that costs at the door,” said Alex, founder of AdornTrade.“That first order decides which kind of supplier fits.”AdornTrade also supports dropshipping from one piece. Its free Shopify app, AdornTrade Dropship, imports listings into a store, syncs stock every hour, and sends each order to AdornTrade to ship to the end customer in unbranded packaging, with the tracking number written back to Shopify. Details are at /dropshipping.About AdornTradeAdornTrade (Guangzhou Jewena Jewelry Co., Ltd.) is a wholesale supplier of 925 sterling silver and moissanite jewelry for boutiques, online stores and jewelry retailers. In the jewelry business since 2020, it runs its own silver jewelry factory, which handles product quality control, and works with partner workshops. It sells from one piece per design and shows the delivered price at checkout on orders from USD 99.

Alex

AdornTrade

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

925 Sterling Silver Jewelry Wholesale Suppliers for US, Canada and Australia: Five Compared by Minimum Order and Price News Provided By Guangzhou Jewena Jewelry Co., Ltd. November 24, 2026, 10:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.