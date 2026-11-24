MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday expressed hope that a way forward would emerge for the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopening once the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan ease, while saying that efforts were being made by the Union government in this regard.

Kataria said the situation needed to settle down and indicated that a resolution could become possible when the current tensions between the two sides subside.

The Governor was speaking to the media after visiting a gurdwara in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev.

Speaking about the teachings of the founder of Sikhism, Kataria said Guru Nanak Dev's message of love, harmony and compassion continued to serve as a guiding principle for humanity.

"This is the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak. I think the kind of love, harmony and compassion between human beings that Guru Nanak Dev promoted through three words became a guiding motto for all of humanity. His words are ideals for human beings. He gave direction to the entire humanity," he said.

Kataria said Guru Nanak Dev's teachings brought together humanity and nature and offered a path towards harmonious coexistence.

Referring to the Guru's emphasis on the relationship between human beings and the natural world, the Governor said Guru Nanak Dev described water as the father and Earth as the mother, underlining the importance of respecting nature.

He said the Guru's teachings showed people how to live together with mutual respect and compassion and offered guidance on becoming responsible human beings.

The Governor also highlighted Punjab's association with Guru Nanak Dev, describing the state as his birthplace and field of spiritual work. He said the Guru travelled beyond the boundaries of India to spread his spiritual message and share his teachings with people across different regions.

Kataria said Guru Nanak Dev's journeys played an important role in taking his message of spirituality and humanity to a wider audience.

The 557th Prakash Parv is being observed with religious programmes and prayers at gurdwaras, with devotees remembering the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.