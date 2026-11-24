MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 24 (IANS) As the crackdown on Awami League members continues to rise across Bangladesh, another party leader, Sheikh Ataur Rahman, was arrested in Chittagong over allegations of sabotage and disruption of law and order, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Ataur Rahman, general secretary of the Chittagong North District unit of Awami League, was taken into custody by Special Response Battalion (SRB) from his residence in the Oxygen Square area on Monday night.

"Acting on a tip-off, we conducted an operation on Monday night and arrested Ataur Rahman before handing him over to Kotwali police station in the city," Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo quoted Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, assistant director (media) of SRB-7, as saying, while confirming the arrest.

He said that several cases had been lodged against the Awami League leader at Mirsharai police station and elsewhere in Chittagong over allegations of disrupting law and order, including sabotage.

Ataur Rahman also previously served as president of the Awami League's Mirsharai upazila unit.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Farida Yasmin, officer-in-charge of Mirsharai police station, said, "SRB informed us that Ataur Rahman was arrested for reasons related to law and order and overall security."

In a separate development, a Bangladeshi court sent Actor Arif Mahmud Tamal and former Ministry of Liberation War Affairs secretary Mizanur Rahman to jail after their four-day remand in an Anti-Terrorism Act case filed with Dhanmondi police station in Dhaka ended.

The order was passed by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque on Monday in response to a petition filed by the investigation officer, SI Sharifuzzaman of the prosecution department, said.

Following completion of their remand, Inspector Selim Reza of the Detective Branch's Dhanmondi zonal team presented the two before the court and sought an order to send them to jail, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Last week, the court placed Tamal and Mizanur on four days of remand each, while granting seven days of remand for former Satkhira-4 MP SM Ataul Haque Dolon in the same case.

The three were arrested from different locations in Dhaka on the night of November 19. Dolon was taken into custody from Baridhara DOHS, Mizanur from Dhanmondi, and Tamal from Iraqi Field in Azimpur.

The case statement alleged that around 200 to 274 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations gathered outside Rapa Plaza in Dhanmondi on May 22 for an anti-government procession.

They tried to escape after noticing the police, but several were detained with assistance from local residents, according to the statement.

The following day, on May 23, SI Tanvir Mehdi registered a case over the incident at Dhanmondi police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists that began during the period of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the now-ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).