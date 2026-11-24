PM Modi Welcomes SAD Back to NDA Family for Punjab Welfare Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed delight over the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA, particularly on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. "Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Prime Minister said.

He described the BJP-SAD partnership as a natural alliance and said it would work towards ensuring pro-people governance and taking Punjab to new heights of progress. Recalling the history of the alliance, Modi said it had been nurtured by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani and former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The parties aim to eradicate drugs and corruption in the state.