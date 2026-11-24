Nifty-500 Companies Post Strongest Earnings Growth in 12 Quarters

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): India's Nifty-500 companies posted an aggregate adjusted net profit of Rs 5.14 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, registering a 32 per cent year-on-year increase and marking the strongest earnings growth in 12 quarters, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The report highlighted that corporate earnings growth during the second quarter of FY27 was supported by robust demand, resilient macroeconomic conditions, healthy operational performance and better-than-expected margins, despite global volatility, disruptions and elevated crude oil prices. It noted that aggregate sales, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and profit after tax (PAT) of Nifty-500 companies grew by 25 per cent, 24 per cent and 32 per cent year-on-year, respectively, during the quarter.

"Excluding OMCs, growth remained equally strong at 23%/23%/30%, marking the strongest quarterly growth since FY22. In addition, 1HFY27 earnings (ex-OMCs) grew 27% YoY," the report said, referring to oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Sector-wise, corporate earnings growth was largely driven by metals, which registered a 76 per cent year-on-year increase, followed by oil and gas at 61 per cent and financials at 20 per cent. "Of the 24 key sectors, 19 posted double-digit profit growth in 2QFY27," the brokerage house said.

Growth in the financial sector was supported by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks, which recorded earnings growth of 21 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. The automobile, utilities, capital goods and cement sectors also reported strong earnings growth of 34 per cent, 46 per cent, 27 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors witnessed relatively moderate earnings growth of 2 per cent, 13 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Notably, all sectors except electronics manufacturing services (EMS) recorded positive earnings growth during the quarter, reflecting a rare instance of broad-based corporate earnings growth in recent quarters. Commenting on the earnings performance, Motilal Oswal said, "The strong and broad-based earnings performance across sectors remains encouraging, despite input-cost pressures, supply-chain disruptions, and market volatility." (ANI)