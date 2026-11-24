Lobsang Choedak Urges Global Support to Protect Tibetan Identity

Tokyo [Japan], November 24 (ANI): Representative of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) to Japan and East Asia, Lobsang Choedak, has highlighted concerns over China's policies in Tibet, calling for greater international support to protect the region's cultural, religious and linguistic identity during an interaction with Japanese supporters in Hokkaido. According to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration, Choedak addressed an event organised by the Hokkaido Friends of Tibet in Sapporo on November 21, where he spoke about Tibet's historical status as an independent nation before its occupation by the People's Republic of China in 1950.

He expressed concern over China's so-called Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which came into force on July 1, 2026, describing it as an attempt by the Chinese Communist government to institutionalise policies aimed at weakening Tibet's distinct cultural, religious, linguistic and national identity. Emphasising Tibet's rich heritage as one of the world's ancient civilisations, Choedak said that protecting Tibetan culture and traditions was not merely the responsibility of the Tibetan people but a shared responsibility of the international community.

According to the report, he also outlined the Central Tibetan Administration's efforts to counter the impact of the legislation by strengthening Tibetan monastic institutions, educational centres, schools and communities in exile. These initiatives, he said, are aimed at preserving the Tibetan language, religious practices and cultural traditions for future generations. The report said that, on the diplomatic front, Choedak stated that the CTA was working to expand international support by engaging governments and people across the world to raise concerns over China's policies in Tibet. He also appreciated the Japanese Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet for its strong position against the Chinese legislation. The group had issued a statement condemning the law, warning that it threatened the distinct identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Southern Mongolians. (ANI)