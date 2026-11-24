AAP Criticizes Revived BJP-SAD Alliance Amid Punjab Drug Concerns

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP-SAD alliance, questioning the Akali Dal's decision to join hands with the BJP despite past differences over the drug menace and the farmers' protest. Bharadwaj said the drug menace spread across Punjab during the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP coalition and questioned the BJP's role during that period. "Previously, there was an Akali-BJP coalition that lasted for ten years, from 2007 to 2017. It was during this period that the drug epidemic spread across Punjab on such a massive scale; for three of those years, the BJP was in power at the Centre while also being in coalition with the Akali Dal in Punjab. So, it was under their watch that the drug menace proliferated,” he said.

He also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to answer for the deaths of over 750 Sikh farmers from Punjab at the Singhu border.“Amit Shah must answer for the martyrdom of over 750 Sikh farmers from Punjab at the Singhu border,” he said. Questioning the Akali Dal's decision to ally with the BJP, he said the party should first address how Sikh farmers were allegedly labelled“terrorists”,“Khalistanis” and“andolan-jeevi” during the protest.“How can the Akali Dal, in good conscience, form an alliance with those who labelled Sikhs and Sikh farmers as "terrorists" or "Khalistanis"-or even as andolan-jeevi backed by Canada? The Akali Dal must first address these issues,” he said.

Separately, the AAP took a swipe at the alliance in a post on X, writing,“(0 + 0) = 0 (0 × 0) = 0” (0 + 0) = 0 (0 × 0) = 0 आप chronology समझ लीजिए! - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 24, 2026

Meanwhile, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday described the party's alliance with the BJP as an emotional bond, saying the relationship was inseparable and rooted in the interests of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community. Speaking at the meeting with Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi, Badal said the alliance went beyond electoral politics and had a long history of working together in Punjab. "This is not just a political alliance. There is an emotional bond. As my late father used to say, Akali Dal-BJP is an inseparable, deeply bonded relationship," Badal said further said the alliance was formed in the interest of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community, and credited the partnership with contributing to peace and brotherhood in the state." This is an alliance for the interest of Punjab, for the interest of the country and for the interest of the Sikh community. You must have seen how long this alliance lasted and how many governments were formed; Punjab is progressing. There has been peace in Punjab. There has been brotherhood in Punjab," he said. Emphasising the historical role of the SAD, Badal said the party had made significant contributions to India's freedom struggle and continued to raise issues concerning different sections of society after independence.

Shah, Nabin and Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. (ANI)