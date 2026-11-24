MENAFN - African Press Organization) DOHA, Qatar, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

The State of Qatar condemns the drone attacks on the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, including one of the United Nations' buildings, which led to civilian victims and damage to civilian objects and facilities.

Qatar considers these actions as a brazen breach of the sovereignty of the Republic of the Sudan and an open violation of the global rules-based order and the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlines the State of Qatar's flat-out rejection of targeting civilian facilities and civilians, reaffirming its full support for the unity, sovereignty and stability of Sudan.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's position on resolving the armed conflict in Sudan through dialogue and peaceful means, in pursuit of achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace, development and prosperity.

The Ministry extends the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' next of kin and to the government and people of Sudan. ​