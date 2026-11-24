MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

In modern military operations, the camera is more than a documentation tool; it is a powerful instrument for capturing operational realities, preserving institutional history and communicating the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) mission with accuracy, credibility and professionalism. Developing these capabilities is essential to effective strategic communication and informed public engagement.

As part of efforts to enhance military visual documentation and strategic communication capabilities, KDF personnel drawn from various formations underwent a one-week Combat Camera Training Course conducted by the United States Army at the Defence Intelligence Academy (DIA), Embakasi.

The training focused on enhancing professional photography, videography and visual storytelling skills, equipping participants with practical competencies to capture, document and communicate military activities effectively across diverse operational environments.

Speaking during the official opening, the School Commandant, Colonel Kimutai Bett, welcomed the participants and challenged them to embrace the training with discipline, dedication and professionalism. He emphasised the importance of accurate visual documentation in telling the KDF story while upholding the Force's institutional values and professional standards.

Through practical exercises, interactive sessions and professional exchanges, participants gained valuable insights into combat camera techniques, visual content production and effective military communication. The engagement also provided an opportunity for knowledge sharing and closer professional collaboration between KDF and U.S. Army personnel.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Colonel Broadcast Production at the Strategic Communications Branch, Defence Headquarters, Colonel Thomas Mwanga, highlighted the critical role of combat camera capabilities in documenting military operations, preserving institutional memory and supporting strategic communication through timely, accurate and compelling visual content.

Beyond technical proficiency, the training reinforced the importance of visual storytelling in enhancing public understanding of military operations, showcasing the professionalism of service personnel and building confidence in the Force.

The programme further reflects the enduring Kenya–United States defence partnership, particularly in professional military training, knowledge exchange and capability development, while advancing KDF's ability to communicate its mission effectively in an increasingly dynamic information environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.