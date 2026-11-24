MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Effective oversight, compliance and accountability require not only professional competence but also strong teamwork, effective communication and coordinated efforts towards achieving institutional objectives.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCA), continues to promote personnel cohesion and teamwork through structured co-curricular activities.

Led by the Chief of Audit at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Elijah Gatere, DOCA team participated in a teambuilding exercise at Ngong Hills.

The exercise sought to strengthen teamwork and provide personnel with an opportunity to develop essential skills in communication, coordination, problem-solving and decision-making outside the normal office environment.

The programme incorporated physical and team building activities, which ended with a tree planting exercise of indigenous trees in collaboration with Kenya Forest Service. The activities provided a platform for personnel to interact, collaborate and appreciate the importance of collective responsibility in achieving shared objectives.

Addressing the team, Brigadier Gatere observed that structured teambuilding activities play an important role in identifying individual strengths while fostering an appreciation of the diverse capabilities and contributions of team members. He further noted that outdoor engagements provide a conducive environment for personnel to reflect on performance, identify areas for improvement and reinforce shared institutional objectives.

The exercise underscores the importance of investing in personnel development and strengthening workplace relationships as key pillars of organisational performance and effective service delivery.

Through such initiatives, DOCA continues to foster a cohesive, collaborative and results-oriented team, in support of its mandate to strengthen and coordinate oversight, compliance and accountability functions within the KDF, thereby promoting effective governance and informed decision-making.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.