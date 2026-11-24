MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Strategic partnerships and technological collaboration are vital to strengthening defence industrial capabilities, promoting self-reliance and enhancing the capacity of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to respond to evolving national security requirements.

As the defence environment continues to advance, investment in indigenous military production and international cooperation remains essential to building a resilient and technologically capable defence industry.

The Director General of National Security Industries (DNSI), Major General Faustino Lobaly, received a delegation from Egypt's defence industry at Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, for bilateral engagements aimed at deepening defence industrial relations between Kenya and Egypt.

During the engagements, the two countries explored opportunities for strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange and technological collaboration, with a focus on leveraging their respective institutional capabilities and expertise to strengthen indigenous defence production.

Beyond bilateral engagement, the discussions highlighted the strategic importance of international partnerships in advancing defence industrial capacity, fostering innovation and promoting technological advancement within the defence sector.

The engagement reflects Kenya's continued commitment to strengthening its defence industrial base through mutually beneficial partnerships, institutional collaboration and the development of local manufacturing capabilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.