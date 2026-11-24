MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Sport continues to serve as a powerful platform for fostering unity, strengthening community relations and building lasting bonds through healthy competition. In this spirit, the Chemolingot volleyball team faced off against their KDF counterparts in an exciting encounter that brought together local talent and military personnel, with both sides demonstrating remarkable sporting ability, teamwork and competitive spirit.

The match saw the Chemolingot side deliver an impressive performance, overcoming their KDF opponents by three sets to one (3–1). Both teams displayed commendable skill, tactical discipline and resilience, treating spectators to spirited exchanges and moments of intense competition. Despite a determined challenge from the KDF side, Chemolingot maintained their composure, coordination and competitive rhythm to secure the well-deserved victory.

Beyond the final score, the encounter provided an important opportunity for interaction and shared sporting experiences, strengthening mutual respect, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the role of sport as an avenue for bringing the military and local communities together. It further underscored the value of recreational activities in promoting social cohesion, trust and peaceful coexistence.

The engagement reaffirmed the importance of sustained interaction between KDF personnel and the local population in nurturing positive relationships beyond their routine engagements. Through such sporting activities, participants not only develop their talents and appreciate healthy competition but also build friendships, strengthen mutual understanding and create shared experiences that contribute to a more cohesive and peaceful community.