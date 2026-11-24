Motorola Launches Motorola Edge 70 Neo Premium Smartphone With AI-Powered 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 Camera
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th November 2026: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the motorola edge 70 neo. Bringing together AI-powered photography, a comfortable quad-curved design, an immersive display, supercharged performance and long-lasting battery life, the smartphone is designed to capture every detail. Featuring an AI-powered 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 camera, a 17.22cm (6.8") Extreme AMOLED Super HD (1.5K) display, Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 chipset and a massive 7000mAh battery, the motorola edge 70 neo combines distinctive design with meaningful technology and everyday durability.
The motorola edge 70 neo brings AI-powered photography to the forefront with its 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 main camera. AI-tuned for true-to-life colours and textures, the camera uses automatic motion detection and faster shutter response to help capture crisp, blur-free images. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further enhances clarity and detail, especially in challenging lighting conditions. With PantoneTM Validated colour and skin tones, users can confidently capture the world as they see it. The camera also supports Video HDR, 4K video recording and 10x Super Zoom, enabling users to capture vibrant scenes and distant subjects with greater clarity.
Complementing the main camera is a dedicated macro camera that captures intricate details, along with a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor to help get the lighting right. The smartphone also features a 32MP selfie camera and supports 4K video recording with Adaptive Stabilization on both the main lens and selfie camera. The AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine works behind the scenes to deliver pro-quality results with ease. Additional camera experiences include Portrait Mode with Dynamic Bokeh, Multiple Focal Lengths, Signature Style, Auto Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, Dual Capture, Face Retouch, Gesture Capture, Photo Booth, Pro Mode, Panorama and Live Filters. The redesigned Camera UI 5.0 makes it easier to switch between modes, access settings and explore camera tutorials.
The motorola edge 70 neo also brings a range of Google Photos experiences to help users organise, edit and share their memories. Users can explore features such as Ask Photos for conversational editing^^, Photo to Video, Recap, Image Editor, Remix, Auto Frame, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Reimagine, Cinematic Photos, Highlight Video and Video Presets.
Blending comfort with distinctive craftsmanship, the motorola edge 70 neo features a comfortable quad-curved design that delivers a smooth, natural grip. The curved front glass blends seamlessly with the back, eliminating sharp edges and creating a harmonious flow across the device. The smartphone is available with distinctive silk-inspired, acetateand leather-inspired finishes, each crafted to resist everyday wear and tear while maintaining a sophisticated look. The acetate finish offers a soft, shimmering appearance, with no two designs exactly alike, while the silk-inspired finish delivers a tactile expression of luxury. Designed in conjunction with the Pantone Color InstituteTM, the device comes in specially curated colour options including PANTONETM Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage.
In terms of display, the motorola edge 70 neo features a cinematic 17.22cm (6.8") Extreme AMOLED Super HD (1.5K) quad-curved display, delivering sharper details and a vibrant viewing experience. With 1272p resolution and an ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate, the display brings smoother visuals to everyday scrolling, gaming and entertainment. It features Pantone ValidatedTM colour and skin tones, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth for lifelike visuals. The display also offers peak brightness of up to 5200 nits and Water Touch technology for usability even in wet conditions. Dolby Atmos® and two large stereo speakers further complement the visual experience with multidimensional sound.
Powering the motorola edge 70 neo is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 chipset, designed to deliver supercharged performance across everyday tasks, entertainment and gaming. The device features a large 4466mm2 vapor chamber cooling system that helps maintain performance during demanding usage. With AI-powered experiences including Circle to Search and Google Gemini, users can access intelligent assistance to help with everyday tasks, learning, writing, planning and creativity. The smartphone also features UFS 3.1 storage, with RAM and storage configurations varying by market. AI RAM Boost can temporarily turn available storage into virtual RAM to support smoother multitasking.
Despite its comfortable design, the motorola edge 70 neo houses a massive 7000mAh battery engineered to deliver up to 53 hours of battery life on a single charge. Built for extended entertainment and everyday usage, the battery supports up to 37 hours of continuous video playback, 156 hours of continuous music playback and 24 hours of social media use. The device supports TurboPowerTM charging for fast power top-ups, along with 7.5W wired reverse charging. Bypass charging in Gametime mode allows power to bypass the battery and go directly to the phone during supported gaming sessions.
Engineered for everyday resilience, the motorola edge 70 neo combines military-grade durability, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and SGS-tested IP64-rated water resistance. The device meets SGS-certified MIL-STD-810H military standards and has been tested against extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, humidity of up to 95%, and other demanding conditions. It is also designed to withstand everyday bumps and accidental drops, with an internal structure and exterior materials engineered to help absorb impact. Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i offers 2x better drop and scratch performance, while IP64-rated protection safeguards the device against accidental spills and splashes and provides dust protection.
Running on Hello UX based on AndroidTM 16, the motorola edge 70 neo offers a personal and intuitive software experience, with three assured AndroidTM OS upgrades and Security Maintenance Releases (SMR) into 2031. Hello UX allows users to customise fonts, colours, icons, wallpapers and layouts, while intuitive gestures make everyday interactions easier. Additional experiences include Auto Blur for screenshots to help protect sensitive information, dedicated spaces for children, and the ability to extend the mobile experience to a TV, external display or PC. Security settings are managed in one place, providing users with greater control over their device experience also supports NFC to quickly share contacts, pictures, videos or just hold the phone near an NFC terminal to make a purchase at the store.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said,“At Motorola, we believe meaningful innovation is about creating technology that makes everyday experiences more intuitive, personal and accessible. With the motorola edge 70 neo, we are bringing together AI-powered photography, thoughtful design, immersive entertainment and dependable performance in a device built around the needs of modern consumers. From its Sony LYTIATM 710 camera and comfortable quad-curved design to its long-lasting battery and everyday durability, the motorola edge 70 neo reflects our continued commitment to delivering purposeful innovation to consumers.”
Bringing together AI-powered imaging, a comfortable quad-curved design, a cinematic display, supercharged performance, long-lasting battery life and dependable durability, the motorola edge 70 neo is designed to help users capture every detail and make the most of every moment
Availability:
The motorola edge 70 neo will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage and PantoneTM curated colour options: Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage.
The motorola edge 70 neo will go on sale starting 1st December 2026,12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital, at a starting special introductory price of just Rs.34,999*.
LAUNCH PRICE
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 40,999
Special Introductory Launch Pricing:
Rs. 3000 Flat discount for limited period (10 days)
Launch Price after flat discount: INR 37,999
Bank Cash Back offer of Rs 3,000 OR Exchange
Affordability Offer details:
.Additional Rs. 3000 Instant Bank discount on leading banks
.No Cost EMI up to 9 months on leading banks
Operator Offer:
JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 12 months of free Canva Pro subscription worth ₹4,000*, valid on a ₹399 recharge, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply.
NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including offers)
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 34,999*
*Including 3K of instant bank discount and special limited period additional 3K flatdiscount. T&C apply
Or 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 4,222/month*
*Including No Cost EMI up to 9 months from leading banks and special limited period additional 3K flat discount. T&C apply
Disclaimers:
^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy.
144Hz refresh rate: Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.
5200nits peak brightness: Motorola lab data. The value refers to the screen's peak brightness it can reach in specific scenarios, but the actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.
Wardrobe: Requires Android 10 or later with face grouping enabled. Users must be 16 years of age or older depending on locale's age of consent. Available only on compatible devices in select countries including IN. Requires 1,000+ photos of yourself unless subscribed to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra.
^^Conversational editing (ask & edit): Available on eligible Android devices with 4GB RAM or higher. Available to users aged 18+. Results may vary. Available in select markets including the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
*Price including all offers
~As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025
The motorola edge 70 neo brings AI-powered photography to the forefront with its 50MP Sony LYTIATM 710 main camera. AI-tuned for true-to-life colours and textures, the camera uses automatic motion detection and faster shutter response to help capture crisp, blur-free images. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further enhances clarity and detail, especially in challenging lighting conditions. With PantoneTM Validated colour and skin tones, users can confidently capture the world as they see it. The camera also supports Video HDR, 4K video recording and 10x Super Zoom, enabling users to capture vibrant scenes and distant subjects with greater clarity.
Complementing the main camera is a dedicated macro camera that captures intricate details, along with a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor to help get the lighting right. The smartphone also features a 32MP selfie camera and supports 4K video recording with Adaptive Stabilization on both the main lens and selfie camera. The AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine works behind the scenes to deliver pro-quality results with ease. Additional camera experiences include Portrait Mode with Dynamic Bokeh, Multiple Focal Lengths, Signature Style, Auto Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, Dual Capture, Face Retouch, Gesture Capture, Photo Booth, Pro Mode, Panorama and Live Filters. The redesigned Camera UI 5.0 makes it easier to switch between modes, access settings and explore camera tutorials.
The motorola edge 70 neo also brings a range of Google Photos experiences to help users organise, edit and share their memories. Users can explore features such as Ask Photos for conversational editing^^, Photo to Video, Recap, Image Editor, Remix, Auto Frame, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, Reimagine, Cinematic Photos, Highlight Video and Video Presets.
Blending comfort with distinctive craftsmanship, the motorola edge 70 neo features a comfortable quad-curved design that delivers a smooth, natural grip. The curved front glass blends seamlessly with the back, eliminating sharp edges and creating a harmonious flow across the device. The smartphone is available with distinctive silk-inspired, acetateand leather-inspired finishes, each crafted to resist everyday wear and tear while maintaining a sophisticated look. The acetate finish offers a soft, shimmering appearance, with no two designs exactly alike, while the silk-inspired finish delivers a tactile expression of luxury. Designed in conjunction with the Pantone Color InstituteTM, the device comes in specially curated colour options including PANTONETM Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage.
In terms of display, the motorola edge 70 neo features a cinematic 17.22cm (6.8") Extreme AMOLED Super HD (1.5K) quad-curved display, delivering sharper details and a vibrant viewing experience. With 1272p resolution and an ultrafast 144Hz refresh rate, the display brings smoother visuals to everyday scrolling, gaming and entertainment. It features Pantone ValidatedTM colour and skin tones, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth for lifelike visuals. The display also offers peak brightness of up to 5200 nits and Water Touch technology for usability even in wet conditions. Dolby Atmos® and two large stereo speakers further complement the visual experience with multidimensional sound.
Powering the motorola edge 70 neo is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 chipset, designed to deliver supercharged performance across everyday tasks, entertainment and gaming. The device features a large 4466mm2 vapor chamber cooling system that helps maintain performance during demanding usage. With AI-powered experiences including Circle to Search and Google Gemini, users can access intelligent assistance to help with everyday tasks, learning, writing, planning and creativity. The smartphone also features UFS 3.1 storage, with RAM and storage configurations varying by market. AI RAM Boost can temporarily turn available storage into virtual RAM to support smoother multitasking.
Despite its comfortable design, the motorola edge 70 neo houses a massive 7000mAh battery engineered to deliver up to 53 hours of battery life on a single charge. Built for extended entertainment and everyday usage, the battery supports up to 37 hours of continuous video playback, 156 hours of continuous music playback and 24 hours of social media use. The device supports TurboPowerTM charging for fast power top-ups, along with 7.5W wired reverse charging. Bypass charging in Gametime mode allows power to bypass the battery and go directly to the phone during supported gaming sessions.
Engineered for everyday resilience, the motorola edge 70 neo combines military-grade durability, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and SGS-tested IP64-rated water resistance. The device meets SGS-certified MIL-STD-810H military standards and has been tested against extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, humidity of up to 95%, and other demanding conditions. It is also designed to withstand everyday bumps and accidental drops, with an internal structure and exterior materials engineered to help absorb impact. Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i offers 2x better drop and scratch performance, while IP64-rated protection safeguards the device against accidental spills and splashes and provides dust protection.
Running on Hello UX based on AndroidTM 16, the motorola edge 70 neo offers a personal and intuitive software experience, with three assured AndroidTM OS upgrades and Security Maintenance Releases (SMR) into 2031. Hello UX allows users to customise fonts, colours, icons, wallpapers and layouts, while intuitive gestures make everyday interactions easier. Additional experiences include Auto Blur for screenshots to help protect sensitive information, dedicated spaces for children, and the ability to extend the mobile experience to a TV, external display or PC. Security settings are managed in one place, providing users with greater control over their device experience also supports NFC to quickly share contacts, pictures, videos or just hold the phone near an NFC terminal to make a purchase at the store.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said,“At Motorola, we believe meaningful innovation is about creating technology that makes everyday experiences more intuitive, personal and accessible. With the motorola edge 70 neo, we are bringing together AI-powered photography, thoughtful design, immersive entertainment and dependable performance in a device built around the needs of modern consumers. From its Sony LYTIATM 710 camera and comfortable quad-curved design to its long-lasting battery and everyday durability, the motorola edge 70 neo reflects our continued commitment to delivering purposeful innovation to consumers.”
Bringing together AI-powered imaging, a comfortable quad-curved design, a cinematic display, supercharged performance, long-lasting battery life and dependable durability, the motorola edge 70 neo is designed to help users capture every detail and make the most of every moment
Availability:
The motorola edge 70 neo will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage and PantoneTM curated colour options: Mountain View, Gray Lilac, Milky Blue and Sage.
The motorola edge 70 neo will go on sale starting 1st December 2026,12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola, and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital, at a starting special introductory price of just Rs.34,999*.
LAUNCH PRICE
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 40,999
Special Introductory Launch Pricing:
Rs. 3000 Flat discount for limited period (10 days)
Launch Price after flat discount: INR 37,999
Bank Cash Back offer of Rs 3,000 OR Exchange
Affordability Offer details:
.Additional Rs. 3000 Instant Bank discount on leading banks
.No Cost EMI up to 9 months on leading banks
Operator Offer:
JIO SIM Offer: Consumers can also avail an exclusive Jio offer that includes 12 months of free Canva Pro subscription worth ₹4,000*, valid on a ₹399 recharge, adding even more value to the overall experience. Terms and conditions apply.
NET EFFECTIVE PRICING (including offers)
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 34,999*
*Including 3K of instant bank discount and special limited period additional 3K flatdiscount. T&C apply
Or 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Rs. 4,222/month*
*Including No Cost EMI up to 9 months from leading banks and special limited period additional 3K flat discount. T&C apply
Disclaimers:
^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy.
144Hz refresh rate: Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.
5200nits peak brightness: Motorola lab data. The value refers to the screen's peak brightness it can reach in specific scenarios, but the actual performance may vary depending on environmental conditions.
Wardrobe: Requires Android 10 or later with face grouping enabled. Users must be 16 years of age or older depending on locale's age of consent. Available only on compatible devices in select countries including IN. Requires 1,000+ photos of yourself unless subscribed to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra.
^^Conversational editing (ask & edit): Available on eligible Android devices with 4GB RAM or higher. Available to users aged 18+. Results may vary. Available in select markets including the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
*Price including all offers
~As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025
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