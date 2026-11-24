MENAFN - GetNews)Ask anyone what makes a town worth living in and the answers rarely mention buildings. They talk about a square where they meet friends, or a riverside path for the walk home. Developers and investors have long treated such places as amenities, pleasant but secondary to the floor area that earns the rent. A growing body of evidence suggests they are worth a good deal more than that.

What the Research Shows

The strongest evidence concerns parks. Reviews of several decades of American studies by researchers at Texas A&M University found that properties near a well-kept park sell for more than comparable ones further away, with a premium of around 10 per cent a reasonable starting point for houses next to one. The same work carries a warning: the uplift depends on quality. A neglected park adds little, and can even weigh on the value of nearby homes.

Streets tell a similar story. In 2007 CABE, the British government's former adviser on architecture and design, published Paved with Gold, a study of London high streets. It found that better street design was linked to higher retail rents and residential prices, and that residents placed a measurable value on improvements to the routes they used every day.

Switzerland has taken the idea further than most. Since 2002, Swiss municipalities have been able to designate a Begegnungszone, or encounter zone, where traffic is limited to 20 kilometres an hour and pedestrians have priority across the whole street. According to the pedestrian association Fussverkehr Schweiz, close to a thousand such zones have since been created, many of them in residential neighbourhoods and town centres.

An Adviser's View

For James Wilson, a senior project director at Orvian Global, an urban development and advisory agency based in Baden, the order in which a scheme is planned matters as much as its budget.

"Open space is often an afterthought, shaped by what remains between buildings," Wilson said. "In the projects we assess, it works the other way round. The route people take through a site, and the places where they stop, shape what the buildings around them can be used for."

The agency acts as an independent adviser, linking landowners, investors, developers and municipalities with the planners and specialists who carry out projects. In the director's view, the value of public space was easy to underestimate because it rarely appears in a single line of an appraisal.

"The return from a square or a footpath shows up over the years, in lower vacancy and in tenants who renew. It is harder to model than rent per square metre, so it tends to be the first thing cut when costs rise."

Upkeep matters as much as design. "A park needs a maintenance budget from the first day," Wilson said. "We ask at the feasibility stage who will look after it and how that will be paid for, because the research on property values applies to well-kept spaces."

Community and Consent

The case for public space is also a social one. Places where neighbours cross paths give a district its character, and they matter most to those with little room of their own at home, such as families in flats and older residents living alone.

In Switzerland, that social value has a practical side. Zoning plans are often put to a local vote, and residents judge new schemes partly by what they offer the wider neighbourhood.

As Wilson puts it, "The people who use a square are often the same people who vote on the zoning plan. A development that offers locals somewhere to spend an afternoon is more likely to win approval."

Looking Ahead

Swiss towns are growing inward, as planning policy steers new homes towards areas that are already developed. Denser neighbourhoods put more weight on the spaces between buildings, and the evidence suggests that investment in those spaces is repaid, in property values and in the daily life around them. The return can take years to appear, and it depends on keeping them in good order long after the ribbon is cut.

About Orvian Global

Orvian Global is a real estate and urban development advisory firm based in Baden, Switzerland. The company works with private and public clients across the country. The team focuses on transforming former industrial sites and older buildings into useful spaces. Their services include market research, feasibility studies, development strategy, and project management support. Orvian Global connects landowners, municipalities, and investors to build strong partnerships from the start.