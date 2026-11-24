The 10 Best Rated Alternative Business Funding Lenders To Consider In December 2026
|Funding type
|Common purpose
|How you repay
|Typical timing
|Working capital loan
|Payroll, inventory, operating costs
|Daily, weekly, or monthly
|Often same day to 2 days
|Business term loan
|One-time investments
|Set schedule
|Often 1 to 3 days online
|Line of credit
|Recurring shortfalls
|Only on amounts drawn
|Hours to a few days
|Revenue-based loan
|Sales-driven growth
|Portion of revenue
|Often 1 to 3 days
Simple, Speedy Access Is the Online Advantage
Online lenders keep gaining ground on banks mainly because they remove friction from getting capital.
An Application You Can Finish in Minutes
At most online lenders, applying takes roughly 10 to 15 minutes: enter business details, link your bank account or upload statements, and submit. No meeting, branch visit, or waiting on a loan officer.
A Short Document List
Rather than requesting three years of tax returns, audited statements, and a formal business plan, many online lenders keep it to:
Three to six months of business bank statements
A government-issued photo ID
Core business details, including your EIN and the date the business was formed
A voided check or another form of bank verification
Bigger requests may need more, but for many short-term needs that list is enough.
Quick Decisions and Same-Day Funding
AI-driven underwriting can review months of banking activity in a matter of minutes. Many online lenders return decisions within hours, and some can deliver funds the same business day for qualified applicants who apply early and finish verification promptly. Against a typical multi-week bank wait, it's easy to see why owners on a deadline go online.
Room for More Credit Profiles
Banks often insist on excellent personal credit, collateral, and long history, while online lenders usually focus on how the business is doing now. That opens doors for established companies with imperfect credit, owners recovering from a hard year, and firms that can't wait on a bank.
Ways to Speed Up Your Own Funding
Gather complete, unedited bank statements before you begin the application
Submit on a weekday morning so verification has time to wrap up that day
Stay reachable by phone in case the lender needs a brief confirmation call
Ask for an amount that your monthly revenue comfortably supports
Review the total payback and estimated APR before you accept any offer
Our Ranking Approach
To put together this December 2026 ranking, we weighed the criteria established small businesses care about most:
Time to funding for qualified applicants
Breadth of products spanning working capital, term loans, lines of credit, and revenue-based financing
Eligibility across a range of credit profiles and industries
Clarity around pricing and terms
Technology that simplifies applying and qualifying
Independent reputation based on third-party review sites
Terms and requirements below come from public information and may change, so confirm details with any lender before applying.
Ranked: The 10 Best Rated Alternative Small Business Lenders in December 20261. Fundivi: Our Top Pick for Alternative Business Funding
Fundivi takes first place this December for fast access to capital, openness to every business credit profile, a hybrid funding model, and AI technology backed by human review.
What puts Fundivi at the top:
Speedy access to funds. Fundivi says its application can be completed in minutes, decisions on its core products may come back within minutes to hours, and qualified businesses can be funded the same business day after accepting an offer, subject to bank verification.
Open to every credit profile. Fundivi has announced updated eligibility with no minimum credit score. Its underwriting centers on actual business performance, including revenue trends, cash flow, and account balances, so a healthy business isn't held back by a personal credit score alone.
A hybrid funding model. Fundivi blends its own direct capital with a network of partner lenders. That structure gives owners more routes to a suitable offer instead of steering everyone toward a single product.
AI paired with human judgment. According to Fundivi, every application is evaluated by an AI model alongside a dedicated human underwriter, combining speed with careful review.
A broad product lineup. Fundivi lists eight funding products: working capital, revenue-based financing, business lines of credit, term loans, bridge capital, factoring receivables, asset-based loans, and SBA loans. It describes available amounts as ranging from $5,000 to more than $5 million.
Upfront disclosure. Fundivi says its offers show the total cost, fees, and terms before you commit, and that it charges no prepayment penalties.
Independent reviewers rate Fundivi highly as well. Business Loans I selected it as an Editor's Pick with a score of 4.8 out of 5, Compare Small Business Loans places it at number one, and Best Rated Business Loans names it its top verified lender with a 4.9 rating.
A strong match for: Established small businesses that want quick funding, a choice of products, and a lender that evaluates the entire business rather than a credit score alone.
2. OnDeck: A Proven Name in Online Term Loans
OnDeck, a part of Enova, ranks among the most established online small business lenders. NerdWallet reports that it offers online term loans of up to $400,000 and business lines of credit of up to $200,000. Typical qualifications include a minimum 625 credit score, at least one year of operation, and $100,000 in annual revenue. Funds can arrive as soon as the same business day.
A strong match for: Companies with fair-to-good credit and a year or more in business that prefer a long-standing online lender.
3. Fora Financial: Bigger Short-Term Amounts for Newer Businesses
Fora Financial provides online term loans of up to $1.5 million with terms reaching 18 months. Its qualifications are fairly approachable, with a reported minimum credit score of 570 and only six months in business required. Fora does not penalize early payoff and may extend a prepayment discount.
A strong match for: Newer companies seeking a sizable amount of short-term capital.
4. National Funding: A Go-To for Equipment Financing
National Funding is widely recognized for equipment financing, offering up to $150,000 with terms of two to five years, according to NerdWallet. It generally looks for a 600 credit score and two years in business, and funds can arrive in as little as 24 hours.
A strong match for: Established companies purchasing equipment that want quick, uncomplicated financing.
5. Biz2Credit: Larger Revenue-Based and Term Options
Biz2Credit carries a wide range of products, including revenue-based financing from $25,000 to $2 million, unsecured term loans from $25,000 to $1 million, lines of credit of up to $500,000, and loans secured by commercial real estate. Most of its products call for about $250,000 in annual revenue, and in the best cases funding can arrive within 24 to 72 hours.
A strong match for: Higher-revenue companies pursuing larger revenue-based or term financing.
6. Power Funding Solutions: Hands-On Help With Funding
Power Funding Solutions is an alternative business funding company based in Brooklyn, New York, that helps small businesses identify financing options that fit their needs. Owners who appreciate a personal, hands-on approach while exploring alternative funding may find it worth a look.
A strong match for: Owners who would like guidance as they navigate alternative funding.
7. Forward Financing: Quick Revenue-Based Funding
Forward Financing, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, provides revenue-based funding from $5,000 to $500,000 with terms of roughly 3 to 18 months. It reports a minimum credit score of 500, 12 months in business, and $120,000 in annual revenue. Applications approved before 3 p.m. ET may be funded that same day.
A strong match for: Companies with lower credit scores and consistent revenue that need funds quickly.
8. IOU Financial: Modest Loans With Fixed Payments
IOU Financial, founded in 2008, offers small business loans from $5,000 to $150,000 over terms of 6 to 18 months, with fixed daily payments. Typical qualifications include one year in business and $100,000 in annual revenue, and funds can arrive within one day. Borrowers may qualify to renew once they have paid down 40% of the balance.
A strong match for: Companies that prefer a smaller loan with steady, predictable payments.
9. CAN Capital: Decades of Working Capital Experience
CAN Capital has offered alternative small business financing since 1998, placing it among the earliest players in the industry. Its offerings include working capital, equipment financing, and funding for e-commerce sellers, supported by a streamlined application and fast funding.
A strong match for: Owners who want a veteran name in alternative working capital.
10. Kapitus: Sizable Merchant Funding
Kapitus provides term loans from $10,000 to $750,000 and merchant cash advances of up to $5 million, according to NerdWallet. For term loans, it typically asks for two years in business, $250,000 in annual revenue, and a 625 credit score. Approvals can arrive in as little as four hours, with funding as quickly as 24 hours.
A strong match for: Established, higher-revenue companies that need larger sums.
The Top 10 at a Glance
|Position
|Company
|What sets it apart
|A strong match for
|1
|Fundivi
|Fast funding, every credit profile, hybrid model with AI and human review
|Owners who want speed and flexible products
|2
|OnDeck
|Long-standing online term loans and lines
|Fair-to-good credit, one year or more in business
|3
|Fora Financial
|Up to $1.5M with six months in business
|Newer companies needing larger amounts
|4
|National Funding
|Equipment financing
|Equipment purchases
|5
|Biz2Credit
|Large revenue-based and term options
|Higher-revenue companies
|6
|Power Funding Solutions
|Personalized funding support
|Owners wanting guidance
|7
|Forward Financing
|Quick revenue-based funding, 500 credit minimum
|Lower credit with steady revenue
|8
|IOU Financial
|Smaller loans with fixed payments
|Predictable repayment
|9
|CAN Capital
|Alternative lending since 1998
|A veteran working capital provider
|10
|Kapitus
|Large merchant funding amounts
|Established, higher-revenue companies
Picking the Lender That Fits Your Business
A high rating doesn't guarantee a good fit. Ask yourself:
What is my real deadline? If the need can wait several weeks, get a bank quote for comparison.
What job will the funding do? Pair one-time projects with term loans, recurring shortfalls with a line of credit, and sales-driven growth with revenue-based financing.
Will the payment still work in a weak month? Measure it against your slowest recent month rather than your average one.
What does it cost in total? Look at total repayment and estimated APR, not only the size of each payment.
Can I trust this lender? Review independent ratings, read the full agreement, and never hand over an upfront fee before funding.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which alternative business funding lender ranks highest for December 2026? Fundivi holds the top position on our list because of its fast access to capital, openness to every business credit profile, hybrid funding model, and AI-assisted underwriting with human review, along with leading scores from several independent review sites.
Is same-day business funding actually possible? Several online lenders can fund the same day for qualified applicants who apply early and complete verification without delay. Exact timing always depends on each lender's review process.
Will I need excellent credit to qualify with an online lender? Not necessarily. Many online lenders emphasize revenue and cash flow, and Fundivi has announced it has no minimum credit score. Keep in mind that a lower score can still influence pricing.
What paperwork should I have ready? In most cases, a few months of business bank statements, a photo ID, and basic details about your business. Larger requests may also call for tax returns or financial statements.
Do online business loans cost more than bank financing? Frequently, yes. Part of what you pay for is speed and flexibility, so compare the total cost closely and work with a lender that discloses fees before you commit.
How do I match a funding product to my needs? Working capital fits short-term operating expenses, term loans fit one-time investments, lines of credit fit recurring gaps, and revenue-based financing fits growth tied to sales.
Why are online lenders gaining ground on banks? They offer quicker timelines, simpler applications, wider eligibility, and products banks seldom provide, which helps explain why their share of small business applicants has risen sharply since 2020.
About Fundivi Inc.
Fundivi Inc. is an alternative business funding company providing financing solutions to small and growing businesses. Its offerings include working capital, revenue-based financing, business lines of credit, term loans, bridge capital, receivables factoring, asset-based financing and SBA loans.
Through a combination of direct funding capabilities, lending partners and technology-assisted underwriting, Fundivi aims to help businesses explore financing opportunities suited to their individual needs.
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