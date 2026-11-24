MENAFN - GetNews) Doctor Staffers LLC vice president AJ Pakpour has released an aesthetic and wellness practice guidebook addressing medical spa compliance, clinical policies, patient safety, and healthcare practice operations.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - November 23, 2026 - Healthcare entrepreneur and author AJ Pakpour has released the Aesthetic & Wellness Practice Reference Guidebook, a publication spanning more than 400 pages that addresses clinical documentation, healthcare compliance, practice policies, and operational management.

The publication examines the administrative and regulatory responsibilities involved in operating aesthetic and wellness medical practices. It brings together clinical references, standard operating procedures, administrative guidance, and practice-management resources in a single reference publication.

Designed for medical spa owners, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, medical directors, and healthcare entrepreneurs, the guidebook addresses the operational responsibilities that accompany clinical practice.

Healthcare operations and practice compliance

Operating a healthcare practice involves responsibilities beyond clinical training. Medical director relationships, physician collaboration, scope-of-practice requirements, informed consent, patient documentation, and emergency response procedures are among the areas addressed in the publication.

The guidebook also examines how healthcare organizations can establish consistent administrative processes and document their operational procedures.

“You can be an exceptional clinician and still have no idea how to operate a medical business,” said Pakpour.“The goal was to put the policies, procedures, clinical references, and operational resources in one place so providers have a practical starting point.”

Topics covered in the reference guidebook

The publication includes resources covering several areas of healthcare practice management, including:



Medical spa and wellness practice operations

Clinical policies and standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Medical director oversight and physician collaboration

Patient intake, informed consent, and documentation

Injectable treatment references and safety considerations

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) policies and administrative procedures

Emergency response and adverse-event protocols

Staffing, patient workflows, and operational efficiency Quality assurance and practice management

The material is intended for professional education, operational planning, and practice development. Clinical protocols and legal documents require review and adaptation by appropriately qualified professionals to address applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Healthcare entrepreneurship and operational experience

Pakpour has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare entrepreneurship, medical practice operations, physician staffing, and business development.

He serves as Vice President of Doctor Staffers LLC, working alongside company President Josh Harper. The organization supports healthcare practices seeking physician oversight, collaborating physicians, and operational infrastructure throughout the United States.

The guidebook is part of Pakpour's broader educational initiative, The Business of Modern Medicine, which examines the relationship between clinical care, healthcare regulations, business development, and practice management.

His work focuses on physician collaboration, medical directorship, healthcare compliance, and practice operations.

Publication information and access

The Aesthetic & Wellness Practice Reference Guidebook is available as a digital publication through AJ Pakpour's official website. A printed paperback edition is also listed on Amazon.

The digital edition is provided through a registration process.

Official publication information:

Paperback edition:

About AJ Pakpour

AJ Pakpour is an American healthcare entrepreneur, author, and medical business strategist with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare operations. He serves as Vice President of Doctor Staffers LLC, founded AmeraCell, and created The Business of Modern Medicine.

His professional work focuses on physician collaboration, medical directorship, healthcare compliance, practice development, and operational management.

Official website:

About Doctor Staffers LLC

Founded in 2009, Doctor Staffers LLC provides medical directorship, collaborating physician services, and operational support for healthcare practices across the United States. Its work includes supporting medical spas, wellness clinics, telehealth organizations, and other healthcare operators with physician oversight and practice-development requirements.