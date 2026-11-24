MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on more than 35 years in the hotel industry, the Independent Hospitality CEO shares lessons on developing teams, earning guest loyalty, and leading through change.

NEW YORK - November 23, 2026 - George Dfouni's first lessons in hospitality came on the guest floors of London's Dorchester Hotel, where he worked as a housekeeping floor supervisor. He went on to manage front-office teams, lead hotel renovations, and oversee a 60-property portfolio. In his new book, The Art of Hospitality: Beyond Five Stars, published November 15, 2026, Dfouni draws on that experience to explore how decisions made behind the scenes shape the way guests feel from check-in to checkout.

“True hospitality is not measured by the number of stars a property earns, but by the way it makes people feel,” reads the book's back cover.

The book blends personal reflection with practical guidance on developing teams, creating memorable guest experiences, and leading with integrity. Dfouni explores what it takes to maintain service standards during a crisis and how hotels can adopt new technology while preserving the personal attention guests remember. Throughout the book, he returns to the connection between how leaders support their teams and how those teams care for guests.

Dfouni's career illustrates what that connection can mean in practice. As director of guest services at New York's Vista Hotel, he led service-recovery and training initiatives that reduced guest complaints by 85 percent. He later led hotel renovation and repositioning projects in New York before serving as chief operating officer of AHG, where he helped grow the company from a single hotel into a 60-property portfolio.

Written for hotel owners, operators, managers, students, and entrepreneurs, The Art of Hospitality: Beyond Five Stars speaks to readers at different stages of their careers. For a first-time manager, it offers a way to think about preparing a team to handle difficult guest interactions. For experienced operators, it invites a closer look at how choices about training, technology, and operating standards play out in everyday service.

About George Dfouni

George Dfouni is the CEO of Independent Hospitality, where he oversees a seven-hotel portfolio and advises branded and independent properties on operations, guest experience, and repositioning. He previously served as chief operating officer of AHG, directing a portfolio with approximately $420 million in annual revenue and 1,700 employees. His career spans housekeeping, front-office operations, guest services, hotel management, and executive leadership.

Book availability

The Art of Hospitality: Beyond Five Stars was published November 15, 2026, and is available on Amazon.