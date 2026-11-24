Charleston, South Carolina - Nov. 23, 2026 - Backyard Escapism's Black Friday golf cart sale is now live: every custom electric golf cart ordered by midnight Eastern on Monday, November 30, 2026 comes with a free 206Ah lithium battery upgrade and a free Bluetooth soundbar. The two upgrades are normally $2,599 combined. The offer is limited to 35 builds.

Backyard Escapism sells LYNX branded custom electric golf carts across the US, with a robust after-sale mobile support network. Buyers choose 4, 6 or 8 seats, any exterior color, and the roof, seats and trim. Street-legal LSV options are standard with 17-digit VIN numbers and all safety features built in.

What the Black Friday offer includes



Free 206Ah battery upgrade (normally $2,000). It gives about twice the range of the standard battery and a 28 mph top speed. About 6 in 10 Backyard Escapism buyers pay for this upgrade.

Free Bluetooth soundbar (normally $599) on every custom build.

$250 off when paying by bank transfer instead of card. Black Friday through Cyber Monday (November 27 to 30): buyers also pick one more free upgrade, a weather enclosure (normally $399) or custom seat embroidery (normally $500).



Black Friday prices with the top range 206Ah battery included



4-seater golf cart: $12,499 (normally $14,499)

6-seater golf cart: $13,499 (normally $15,499) 8-seater golf cart: $15,499 (normally $17,499)



Custom builds take about four months from order to delivery and ship free. A cart ordered during the Black Friday sale is built over the winter, while most carts would sit parked anyway.

“Most people who call us want the long-range battery, and most of them hesitate at the extra $2,000. So this Black Friday we're putting it on every cart for free. If you've been planning to buy in spring, ordering now means your cart is built over the winter and ready when the weather turns," said Paul Elliott, Owner of Backyard Escapism.

Every cart comes with:



An 8-year battery warranty and a 2-year powertrain warranty.

A money-back guarantee: the first two weeks of ownership are the buyer's test drive. Service from a network of mobile techs who come to the buyer.



Backyard Escapism has delivered more than 300 carts nationwide, with a 4.93 average rating from buyers (reviews ). Golf cart and LSV street rules vary by state and town, and the team walks each buyer through theirs.

Need a golf cart for Christmas? The Black Friday offer covers custom builds only. For buyers who want a cart under the tree, in-stock 6 and 8-seater carts are $1,000 off their listed price through November 30. In-stock carts ordered by Wednesday, December 16 ship in time for Christmas, for a $750 flat rate to the lower 48 (in-stock carts ).

Buyers can see the full Black Friday golf cart deal and design their cart at backyardescapism/pages/black-friday-golf-cart. Questions: call 970-457-6888.

About Backyard Escapism

Backyard Escapism builds custom electric golf carts and street-legal LSVs in 4, 6 and 8-seat layouts and sells them direct to buyers across the United States, with no dealer markup. Every cart is configured by the buyer, from exterior color to seats and trim. Learn more at backyardescapism.

Media contact

Paul Elliott, Backyard Escapism 970-457-6888 ·... backyardescapism