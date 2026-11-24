MENAFN - GetNews)"A practitioner takes notes during an appointment."Olander Earthworks' survey of 104 practitioners explores why grounding practices may be difficult for adult clients to follow between appointments.

Portland, Oregon - Nov. 23, 2026 - Olander Earthworks is sharing findings from its April 2026 survey of practitioners about the grounding practices they recommend between appointments and the barriers they observe when clients try to use them.

The report analyzes the 104 respondents who reached the end of the questionnaire. Among them, 73 estimated that fewer than half of their adult clients consistently follow through on between-session grounding recommendations.

Asked to select up to two common barriers, 68 of 104 respondents (65%) selected“client forgets” and 64 (62%) selected“lacks motivation between sessions.”

The survey also asked how important it is for a practice to take less than two minutes if clients are to do it. Ninety-six of the 104 respondents (92%) considered that at least somewhat important.

The report also examines the kinds of physical objects practitioners say they are likely to recommend. Their answers describe professional observations and preferences; the study did not directly measure clients' behavior.

Methodology and limitations

The April 2026 questionnaire received 121 records from practitioners recruited through the Prolific online panel. The published analysis uses the 104 who reached the end. Participants answered a Qualtrics questionnaire and reported their own professional roles and observations. The sample is not nationally representative. This was not a clinical trial and did not test an Olander product.

Read the report

About Olander Earthworks

Olander Earthworks is a Portland, Oregon art and design studio. It makes tactile art objects, including Wonderscapes with wooden trays, fine sand, and sculptural concrete forms.

Media contact

Sarah Lonnquist

Olander Earthworks

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