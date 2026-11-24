The UP-6118 series thermal shock test chambers are available in two-box and three-box versions. The two models adopt different cavity structures and testing principles to accommodate different testing accuracy standards and industrial application requirements.

Two-box Thermal Shock Test Chamber

The two-box thermal shock test chamber is composed of independent high-temperature and low-temperature cavities. It realizes thermal shock testing by transferring samples back and forth between the two chambers. Featuring a simple mechanical structure, stable operation, easy maintenance and high testing efficiency, this model is perfectly suited for routine testing of standard-size samples with general precision requirements.

Three-box Thermal Shock Test Chamber

The three-box thermal shock test chamber adopts a professional three-cavity layout, including a high-temperature zone, a low-temperature zone and a fixed test zone. During the test, the sample remains static in the test area, while hot and cold airflow is switched instantly through the internal duct system to complete rapid thermal shock. With ultra-low temperature fluctuation and high test repeatability, this equipment complies strictly with IEC 60068-2-14 and GB/T 2423.22 standards, serving for high-precision and standard-compliant testing scenarios.

Advantages & Application Scenarios

Two-box Model

This version offers outstanding cost performance with simple operation and low daily maintenance costs. Its fast testing cycle makes it ideal for mass quality inspection and factory batch testing of plastic parts, hardware accessories and general electronic components.

Three-box Model

The fixed-sample design eliminates displacement errors completely, ensuring superior temperature stability and highly reliable test data. It is specially developed for high-precision products such as chips, precision electronic components, PCB boards and optical devices, fully meeting the strict requirements of laboratory certification, high-end product R&D and professional quality verification.

About Us

Dongguan YOUBI Test Equipment. which has become an important manufacturer of environmentally friendly test chambers, is a modernization high-tech corporation, specializing in the design and manufacture of environmental and mechanical testing equipment.