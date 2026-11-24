MENAFN - GetNews) Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China- November 23, 2026

I. Key Advantages1. Lightweight, with Significant Weight-Saving Advantages

Titanium alloy has a density of approximately 4.51 g/cm3, compared to 7.85 g/cm3 for ordinary carbon steel and 7.93 g/cm3 for 304 stainless steel. For screws of the same size and specifications, titanium screws weigh only about 57% as much as steel screws. Applications: Motorcycles, mountain bikes, and automotive modifications-where they are widely used to replace steel fasteners, reducing unsprung weight without compromising structural strength and improving handling; in aerospace components, they help reduce weight, lower overall system loads, and conserve energy.

2. Extremely High Specific Strength

TC4 titanium alloy has a tensile strength of over 860 MPa. While its absolute strength is slightly lower than that of high-strength alloy steel, its specific strength far exceeds that of carbon steel and stainless steel. This means that for the same strength requirements, titanium screws can be made lighter; for the same weight, titanium has a higher load-bearing capacity. It is ideal for precision equipment that requires both low weight and high strength.

3. Excellent Corrosion Resistance

When titanium comes into contact with air, it instantly forms a dense, stable passivation layer of titanium dioxide, which immediately self-repairs if damaged.

Resistant to: atmospheric conditions, rainwater, seawater salt spray, humid environments, weak acids and alkalis, chloride ions; it will not rust even after long-term use in coastal, outdoor, or high-humidity conditions.

Comparative Advantage: 304 stainless steel will still suffer from pitting corrosion and rust in long-term coastal salt spray environments; titanium alloys are virtually immune to this.

Note: Applies only to normal environments; excludes highly corrosive media.

4. Stable Performance at High and Low Temperatures

Low temperatures: It retains its toughness even at around -200°C and does not suffer from low-temperature brittleness and fracture, unlike some steels;

High temperatures: It can operate stably for extended periods at temperatures up to 400°C with minimal degradation of mechanical properties. It is particularly well-suited for applications in aviation and special equipment that involve alternating hot and cold conditions.

5. Non-magnetic

Titanium alloys are non-magnetic materials and are not attracted to magnets. They are suitable for use in MRI equipment, precision electronic instruments, radar systems, sensors, and other applications, as they do not interfere with magnetic field signals or cause magnetic attraction interference, making them the preferred choice for fasteners in specialized instruments.

6. Good Biocompatibility

Titanium is non-toxic, stable in the environment of human body fluids, and does not leach harmful substances. It is suitable for use in medical implants and food processing equipment (note that industrial titanium screws and medical-grade titanium grades are distinct and should not be used interchangeably).

7. Wide Range of Surface Finishes and Attractive Appearance

Titanium can be sandblasted or polished, and it can also be anodized to produce a variety of colors, including blue, gold, purple, and rainbow hues. These colors result from the interference patterns of the oxide layer-they are not painted on-and are resistant to fading. Aesthetic appeal is highly valued in motorcycle and bicycle aftermarket parts.

8. Excellent Fatigue Resistance

Under conditions of alternating and repetitive stress (vehicle vibrations, continuous engine vibrations), its fatigue resistance is superior to that of many stainless steels, and it is less prone to fracture under long-term vibration.

II. Disadvantages1. High Procurement Costs

Titanium raw materials are expensive to begin with, and this is compounded by the difficulty of machining titanium, high tool wear, and longer production lead times. For the same specifications, TC4 titanium screws are significantly more expensive than 304 and 316 stainless steel screws, and far more expensive than ordinary carbon steel screws. Using them in large quantities in standard equipment will significantly increase costs.

2. Low surface hardness makes them prone to stripped threads

The TC4 matrix does not have high hardness (approximately HRC 30–34) and is not as hard as quenched alloy steel. The slot type (star-shaped / hex socket) is prone to being rounded off or stripped when excessive torque is applied.

Usage Requirements: Assembly must strictly adhere to the recommended torque values; do not overtighten. The use of a torque wrench is recommended.

3. Threads Are Prone to Cold Welding (Seizing)

Titanium has a relatively high coefficient of friction. When two titanium parts are directly screwed together, under conditions of pressure and friction-induced heat, microscopic metal adhesion-known as cold welding-can occur on the thread surfaces. Once tightened, the threads are highly prone to seizing, making subsequent disassembly very difficult. Forcing the disassembly can result in the threads snapping or stripping.

Solution: For titanium-to-titanium assemblies, it is essential to apply a titanium-specific anti-seize compound or anti-seize agent. If titanium screws are used with a stainless steel base, the risk of cold welding is significantly reduced.

4. Not resistant to highly corrosive media

The passivation layer can be destroyed in certain strong acid environments: hydrofluoric acid, concentrated hydrochloric acid, and hot concentrated phosphoric acid can corrode titanium. Titanium screws should not be used in such chemical processing conditions.

5. Low modulus of elasticity, relatively low rigidity

Titanium has a modulus of elasticity that is only about half that of steel. Under the same tensile force, titanium alloys exhibit greater elastic deformation than steel.

Application Note: Use with caution in load-bearing structural components that have strict requirements for rigidity and minimal deformation. Suitable for applications involving alternating loads and where weight reduction is a priority; not suitable for fixed applications requiring extremely high rigidity and control of minute deformations.

6. Difficult to machine; long lead times for non-standard parts

Titanium is highly adhesive and tends to stick to the cutting tool during machining, placing high demands on machine tools and cutting tools. Non-standard custom specifications result in significantly higher machining costs, and production cycles are longer than those for stainless steel fasteners.

7. Not suitable for extremely high-temperature applications

In environments exceeding 400°C, titanium alloys gradually absorb hydrogen and oxygen, causing the material to become brittle and its strength to decrease; therefore, they cannot be used continuously in high-temperature environments over the long term.

III. Selection & Installation Tips

Always use a torque wrench; never overtighten.

When fastening titanium to titanium, be sure to use an anti-seize compound.

Titanium screws excel in coastal salt fog and humid outdoor environments; for standard, low-cost indoor fastening, stainless steel offers better value for money.

Grade Distinctions: TC4 (GR5) is the most common grade of titanium alloy screws; pure titanium (TA1/TA2) is softer and offers better corrosion resistance, but has lower strength and is generally not used for modifications.

TC4 titanium alloy screws are lightweight with high specific strength; they resist rust and corrosion in salt spray environments, are non-magnetic and fatigue-resistant, and can be anodized to produce a variety of colors; they are suitable for motorcycle and bicycle modifications, as well as precision aerospace equipment. Disadvantages include a relatively high price, limited base material hardness, and a tendency for cold welding during titanium-to-titanium threaded assemblies. Assembly requires controlled torque and the use of anti-seize compound; they are not suitable for highly corrosive environments such as those involving hydrofluoric acid or concentrated hydrochloric acid.

About US

Baoji Chengjin Titanium Industry Co., LTD (hereinafter referred to as“BJCJTi”), established in 2010, is rooted in Baoji City, Shaanxi Province, known as "China's Titanium Valley". As a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of titanium and titanium alloy fasteners, we are committed to providing high-strength, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant precision fastening solutions for the global high-end manufacturing industry. With exquisite craftsmanship, strict quality control, and a spirit of continuous innovation, the company has built an excellent reputation in the field of titanium alloy screws, bolts, nuts, and other fasteners.