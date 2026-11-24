MENAFN - GetNews) Yancheng,China- November 23, 2026

Navigating the trillion-yuan blue ocean with bold precision, the Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park has strategically deployed high-impact initiatives in the digital audiovisual sector. In 2023, the Yangtze River Delta (Yancheng) Digital Audiovisual Industrial Base - jointly developed by the Jiangsu Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, the Yancheng Municipal Government, and three other parties - officially launched in the park. It marked the first digital audiovisual industry project in the Yangtze River Delta jointly led by provincial departments and local authorities.

Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park began construction at the end of 2014 and is one of the earliest regions in China to develop the big data industry. The park has a planned carrier area of 1 million square meters, with 482,100 square meters completed and 200,000 square meters under construction. It includes 48 carrier buildings with a rental rate of 94.6%. Leading enterprises such as Huawei, NetEase, and Baidu have settled in, along with 611 companies in total.

About us

Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park located within the Shumeng Town of Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park, this is Yancheng's first art-themed district developed through deep cultivation of artistic culture. Positioned as a destination for“experiencing fashionable art and enjoying quality living,” it strives to create a benchmark art district seamlessly integrating trends, art, and landscape, dedicated to elevating the city's overall artistic flair and cultural sophistication.

Leveraging Yancheng's growing urban capacity and the park's early-mover advantages in the digital economy, the base has attracted more than ten industry giants, including NetEase, Baidu, Tencent, Migu, and Xiaohongshu. It closely aligns with cutting-edge trends such as AI-powered short-form content and Cross-Border E-Commerce, and has successfully developed two flagship platforms: theDigital Audiovisual DreamWorks and the Coastal Digital Trade Port of Jiangsu.

From Version 1.0's initial breakthrough, to Version 2.0's innovation-driven expansion, and now Version 3.0's strategic acceleration, the park is rapidly forming a full-chain ecosystem covering content creation, tech R&D, and platform operations. The core digital audiovisual industry alone has surpassed 1 billion RMB in invoiced sales, with a broader industrial output exceeding 10 billion RMB - hard data that demonstrates the base's growing momentum in driving industrial transformation.

Version 1.0 – Hardcore Tech Emerges: 1 in Every 6 Enterprises Focuses on Digital Audiovisual

“Tourism promotion used to rely on posters and videos - now it's all about the metaverse and digital humans!” declared participants at the 2025 Yancheng–Shanghai Cultural Industry Cooperation Forum in April. The ultra-realistic AI digital human“Yanmengmeng,” developed by the Yancheng base, made a stunning debut.

With just a single command,“she” can take audiences on immersive journeys across Yancheng's wetlands and the mysterious habitats of Père David's deer. As one of the first digital tourism IPs in China powered by multimodal AI models,“Yanmengmeng” has achieved significant breakthroughs in VR/AR integration, and has become a symbol of the base's technological prowess.

From Augest, which applies motion capture technology similar to that used in Black Myth: Wukong, to Chuishi Studio, which specializes in original short-form videos and games, the park has become fertile ground for innovation.

“Companies are closest to the market and most sensitive to shifts in technology and industry,” said a spokesperson from the park's Project Promotion Division. Since its inception, the base has targeted the full-scale 'Big Audiovisual' ecosystem, attracting leading enterprises and building a robust industrial chain from technology empowerment to business model innovation.

With the rapid advancement of 5G and AI technologies, the digital audiovisual industry has vast innovation potential. Out of the 611 enterprises currently operating in the park, 113 are embedded in the digital audiovisual chain - meaning 1 in every 6 enterprises is deeply engaged in this field.

“Short video, AI+, digital twins, and the metaverse are key verticals that define the base,” said a manager at Augest.“With an increasing number of high-quality projects, the park is set to become a powerhouse for next-gen productivity, creativity, and communication in Yancheng's digital audiovisual sector.”

Version 2.0 – Integrated Services: Building a 'Film and TV Assembly Line' for Rapid Content Production

Small screens are driving big traffic. In 2024, China's short-form drama market reached 50.5 billion RMB, surpassing box office revenue for the first time. However, many startups still face difficulties in resource integration and post-production capabilities.

Seizing the "AI + Short Drama" trend, the park launched Version 2.0 – Digital Audiovisual DreamWorks in 2024. This includes a Short Video Creation & Distribution Center, Digital Content Monitoring Center, and AIGC Innovation Center, forming a complete industrial line from scriptwriting to content delivery - offering full-service support for short videos, micro-dramas, and livestreaming.

The production of AIGC-powered short film“Reimagining Flowers in the Mirror” is a prime example.“With advanced tech, we quickly completed modeling and scene rendering. Data analytics helped us understand audience preferences and revitalize traditional cultural IP for younger audiences,” said Lv Ying, GM of Sanliujiu Company.

The open computing power, tech platforms, and talent ecosystem have drawn domestic and international firms to co-create content. Recently, the suspense-action movie“Ordinary Choices” held its launch ceremony at the park. Director Shi Lei noted,“The park's resources and support will significantly benefit our film production.”

Version 3.0 – Cross-industry Breakthroughs: 'Audiovisual+' Redefines Industrial DNA

“Technologies like 3D imaging, virtual studios, and smart screens are reshaping tourism, education, and digital governance,” reported Reference News in April, spotlighting the Yancheng base's innovation model for industrial transformation.

In March, journalists from Argentina, Panama, and Mexico visited the park to experience cutting-edge audiovisual applications firsthand - a testament to the park's global appeal.

The wide attention of domestic and foreign media platforms highlights the booming development of the park. Here, digital audiovisual technology is breaking through the traditional boundaries with an open attitude, accelerating the extension to the live broadcasting economy, animation games and other emerging fields.

E-commerce live broadcast technology, how to better help Chinese products to go overseas?

Park e-commerce enterprises Qinbao culture company through digital people live, AI customer acquisition and other ways to attract more than 300,000 fans overseas, the company plush toys single product to do Alibaba international station in the same category first, 2024, overseas sales of 40 million yuan, this year is expected to break through the billion yuan.

Traditional education scenes, also due to digital audio-visual technology revitalisation.

Base Xunfei illusion for primary and secondary schools to create AR intelligent classroom, physics, chemistry experiments 'moved' into the classroom. Students can observe molecular movements and simulate volcanic eruptions by simply holding an AR terminal, making abstract knowledge accessible the fully independent and localised Web3D digital twin technology as the core, the intelligent monitoring system deployed by Yuanxin Intelligence for manufacturing enterprises transforms the production line data into visualisation charts in real time, allowing the managers to schedule the whole situation on the mobile phone, which significantly improves the production efficiency and the level of intelligence.

Translated with DeepL (free version)

In 2025, the park is accelerating the construction of Version 3.0 - the Coastal Digital Trade Port of Jiangsu, leveraging audiovisual technology and creative content to cultivate a new form of digital trade. This initiative aims to establish the first digital trade industrial hub in the northern Yangtze River Delta, marking a bold step toward high-quality development in global commerce.

About us

Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park began construction at the end of 2014 and is one of the earliest regions in China to develop the big data industry. The park has a planned carrier area of 1 million square meters, with 482,100 square meters completed and 200,000 square meters under construction. It includes 48 carrier buildings with a rental rate of 94.6%. Leading enterprises such as Huawei, NetEase, and Baidu have settled in, along with 611 companies in total.