How to choose a right door handle? There are many door handle designs on the market nowadays. However, among many decorative elements, the door handle may seem like an unobrusive thing but it is actually a significiant detail in the design of door handle, which is affecting the ease of use and the overall aesthetics of the home. Moreover, the door handle is an important part of the door since most of the people only focus more on the door body itself and ignore the door handle, which is the punchline and an aesthetics of a door.

Key points of door handle design:

1 & Material

The material of a door handle is divided into two categories such as metal and non-metal. The metal material is including aluminum alloy, zinc alloy, stainless steel, copper, etc...... They are characterized by a metallic luster on the surface, which is full of modernity and hitech. On the other hand, non-metallic materials of door handle include plastic, acrylic, glass, crystal, wood, leather, etc...... The handle shapes are unique and can be changed easily.

1 & suitability

Door handles are made of many materials that can be used as a decoration of your home and the shapes of the door handles vary according to where you are putting the door at.

1 door handle: Copper handles will bring your home an elegant temperament, making you feel that you are just living in a five stars 2 door handle: Bedroom doors are often closed or locked, so choose a door handle that looking is unique and 3 door handle: It is opened and closed frequently, so choose a high-quality and durable handles.

4 room door handle: Children's room handles are rich in shapes, changeable and cute. You can choose some cartoons or animal shapes as door handles, which will let people immediately know that this is a child's territory.

3 & Style

The style of door handles mainly depends on the material of the door body, which will create slightly different. For example, copper handles are suitable for European design as an elegant decoration. Crystal handles are very suitable for classicl style homes. Wood and leather door handles are suitable for rural spaces.

Metal door handle can make the space becomes more luxury and elegance. If you want to create a classic, rural style of your home, you should use metal door handles. For wooden door panels can be simply and directly matched with handles in bright gold, silver, bronze, rose gold. If you want to make the space more three-dimensional, you should select a door handle with fine pattern carvings on the surface, it looks more cooler.

Stainless steel door handles are suitable for industrial and minimalist styles. Black door handles are the best options. As for the door handle shape, the angular design is more conducive to create a stronger visual experience. Embedded door handles create a simple style, which is a method of embedding the handle into the door panel, as name as“handless” design. Since this kind of door handles are mostly presented with simple lines, they are very suitable for people who like modern style, and they can be easily integrated with other design styles.

About Us

Founded in the UK and with more than a decade of manufacturing experience in China, MEDO focuses on: Slimline aluminum window & door systems, Interior partitions, Customized cabinets, Furniture.