MENAFN - GetNews)"NC Tube Bending Machine vs. CNC Electric Systems: Weighing Shop-Floor Cost and Batch Flexibility"

Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China - November 23, 2026

An NC tube bending machine can suit relatively simple tube work when manual feeding and rotation fit the production requirement. A CNC electric system offers programmable motion that can be useful for repeated spatial sequences and setup recovery. The economic choice depends on the work assigned to the machine. Compare the complete production cost and the expected batch mix before deciding which level of automation earns its place.

Compare the actions that operators actually perform

NC and CNC labels can conceal differences between configurations. Heshun's NC description uses manual feeding and rotation with hydraulically controlled bending. On an automatic configuration, programmed positioning takes over more of the sequence. Review the supplied functions rather than assuming that a label describes every activity. Manual positioning does not mean the bending action itself is manual. An operator can locate the tube and then initiate a powered bend. The time and skill required for those positioning steps depend on the component and the method used to establish its dimensions.

A multi-plane component requires more changes in position than a simple repeated bend. That can make programmed feeding and rotation more valuable. A straightforward tube produced in modest quantities may present a different economic case, particularly when the operator can locate it consistently using a suitable setup.

Calculate cost per accepted component

Purchase price is only one input. A useful calculation includes the time for setup and production, together with labor, material losses and the costs relevant to operating the machine. Divide by accepted output so that rejects do not disappear from the comparison.

Consider a hypothetical order for 100 accepted components. If one route requires 40 minutes of setup and 2 minutes for each component, its simplified processing time is 240 minutes. A second route with 80 minutes of setup and a 1 minute cycle requires 180 minutes. These figures exclude rejects and other delays; they illustrate a comparison method, not equipment performance.

For an order of 20 components, the same assumptions give 80 minutes and 100 minutes respectively. The preferred route changes with batch size. Actual quotations and trials need to supply the relevant values before the calculation can inform an investment decision.

Examine what electric programming changes

Programmable motion can reduce the number of positions an operator establishes during each cycle. It also provides a way to recover values for repeat jobs. This is particularly relevant when several feeds and rotations determine a complex tube's final geometry.

Heshun offers fully electric bending equipment with servo driven functions and programmable clamp settings. These features support a different operating approach from manual positioning. Their economic value depends on how often the required work uses them. Automatic positioning does not remove the need for correct tooling. A machine can repeat its movements while worn contact surfaces or changed stock alter the component. Include sample inspection and setup maintenance in the cost model for either route. Automation changes the task allocation; it does not eliminate material behavior.

Match flexibility to the product mix

Flexibility has several meanings. A machine may accept many tube sizes but require a tool change between them. Another may store numerous programs while still needing a new setup for each family. Assess the work needed to move from one acceptable part to the next.

For an NC tube bending machine, review how the operator establishes feed distances and rotation. For a CNC system, review how the program and tooling are selected together. In both cases, the handover should make the accepted process recoverable without relying entirely on one person's memory.

Repeat orders can make stored settings useful, while frequently changing one-off parts can place greater emphasis on preparation time. Use the actual order history or planned component mix. An annual volume total alone does not describe the number of setups production will perform.

Include handling and inspection in the comparison

The automatic portion of a cycle can be only part of the operator's work. Loading and unloading may remain manual, especially where the finished component is large or difficult to handle. Observe the complete cycle when estimating staffing and throughput. Inspection also needs a consistent boundary. If one proposal includes an in-cycle check and another requires a separate operation, compare the total route. A lower bending time can lose its advantage when additional work is omitted from the initial estimate.

Use the same material and drawing during trials wherever practical. This prevents a simple NC demonstration from being compared with a more difficult CNC component. Record the accepted quantity and setup conditions so the time observations have a defined meaning.

Consider the conditions for future production

A purchase can remain in use while the component mix changes. Identify foreseeable demands such as more bend planes or shorter batches. Evaluate these scenarios against the machine's actual functions and the cost of the tooling needed to serve them.

Avoid assigning value to functions that have no likely application. A machine with additional motions can bring greater preparation requirements alongside its flexibility. The investment case becomes clearer when each proposed capability is connected to a component or a credible production need.

Maintenance and training also belong to ownership planning. The team needs access to the relevant service tasks and an operating method it can maintain. Review the actual machine configuration because the NC or CNC label alone does not establish its maintenance workload.

Test sensitivity before making the investment decision

A cost comparison becomes more useful when its assumptions are varied. Recalculate the result with the batch sizes production is likely to receive. Then examine what happens if setup takes longer or the accepted output differs from the initial estimate. This reveals which assumptions actually control the decision.

Keep the costs separate while doing so. Labor time may change without an equivalent change in machine occupancy, particularly when an operator serves other equipment. State the staffing arrangement rather than multiplying every elapsed minute by the same labor rate.

Likewise, a machine that finishes a batch earlier creates value only within the factory's capacity and scheduling conditions. It may release time for another order or leave unused capacity. The production plan determines how that difference contributes to the investment case.

A sensitivity review does not require invented forecast precision. Use clearly labelled scenarios based on the expected work and replace them with measured values when trials are available. The result should explain the circumstances in which each configuration is economically suitable.

Choose against the shop floor requirement

The NC tube bending machine comparison should end with a defined production route and a cost model grounded in measured conditions. For relatively simple parts, manual positioning may fit the required output. Complex repeat work can justify more programmable motion. To assess both approaches, send representative drawings and batch quantities through and ask for the proposed configuration and tooling scope against the same component requirements.

About Us

Zhangjiagang Heshun Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., founded in 2001, occupies a total area of 60,000 square meters with total assets of CNY 130 million. The company employs over 50 staff members, including engineering technicians with intermediate or higher professional titles (28% of total workforce). It boasts one doctoral R&D team and holds one National First (Set) Major Technical Equipment Program certification and one provincial-level research project. As a specialized manufacturer of metal tube processing machinery, Heshun Machinery focuses on R&D and manufacturing of metal tube forming equipment. The company has successfully developed internationally advanced tube bending machines and laser cutting machine software. Its main products include five major series with over 180 models: CNC Tube Bending Machines、Chamfering Machines、Tube Cutting Machines、Tube End Forming Machines、Automated Intelligent Production Lines All equipment features technical performance reaching domestic leading and internationally advanced levels. The company prioritizes product quality and technological sophistication, having developed more than 30 new products and obtained over 30 patents since its establishment. Recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in 2018, Heshun obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification in 2015.