(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, Guangdong, China - November 23 , 2026 Factory-direct sourcing is valuable only when the factory receives a specification it can manufacture and the buyer can inspect. Boba straws differ from ordinary beverage straws because they must carry pearls or other inclusions and often interact with a sealing film. The menu and assembled package should therefore form the basis of the sourcing brief. Begin with the largest inclusion Measure or otherwise define the pearls, jellies or fruit pieces the straw must pass. The required straw opening should provide practical clearance without making the drinking experience uncomfortable. Use menu testing rather than copying a competitor's diameter, because topping size and texture vary. Test the straw in the real cup Cup height, lid style and fill level determine useful straw length. Assemble the intended cup, closure and drink, then compare candidate lengths. A straw that barely reaches the bottom can frustrate customers, while excessive length complicates packing and presentation. Decide whether a pointed tip is necessary A pointed tip is relevant when the straw must pierce an approved sealing film. Its effectiveness depends on the film and sealing condition. If drinks use a pre-opened lid, a straight end may be more appropriate. Describe the closure so the factory does not make this choice without context. Test pearls at normal holding time Pearls can change texture and size during service. Test the straw with toppings at the stage customers normally receive them, not only immediately after preparation. Record the recipe and holding condition so a future comparison does not confuse product variation with straw performance. Select material and color from offered options Request the material declaration for the exact item and confirm available colors with physical samples. Transparent, black and colored straws can support different brand presentations, but appearance should not override functional testing. Custom color expectations should be tied to an agreed sample or color reference. Choose bulk or individual packaging Bulk inner packs can suit controlled back-of-house dispensing, while individually wrapped options may suit takeaway counters or self-service. Compare handling, storage, waste and local requirements. The quotation should identify wrapper material, print, inner quantity and carton quantity rather than using only the word packaged.

Specification field Question for the buyer Sample evidence Opening Can the largest topping pass comfortably? Test with the normal recipe Length Does the straw reach through the assembled pack? Test with the selected cup and lid Tip Must it pierce sealing film? Test against the approved film Packaging Bulk or individually wrapped? Inspect wrapper opening seals and labels

Evaluate customization without losing control

Logo printing or custom wrapper artwork requires a template, approved files and a proof. Custom dimensions may affect production and minimum quantity. Ask the factory to separate existing options from changes that require new tooling or process setup. Record the approved revision for reorders.

Inspect factory-direct samples

Functional testing should include topping passage, film piercing where applicable, edge quality, flexibility appropriate to the design and wrapper integrity. Compare several samples. If a result fails, change one defined variable at a time so the next trial provides useful evidence.

Ground the inquiry in Santai published data

Santai publishes a 12 mm bubble-tea straw series intended for pearls and specialty drinks, with multiple listed lengths and optional individual packaging. That page provides a relevant starting point for an inquiry. The buyer should still confirm the current item, packing, quantity, documentation and customization in the formal quotation.

Prepare a factory ready request for quotation

A concise request should state the beverage inclusions, desired internal opening, length range, tip style, material, color, wrapper option, quantity and destination. Attach photographs of the assembled cup and closure when they clarify the application, but do not rely on photos for measurements. Ask the factory to mark any proposed deviation from the request.

The returned quotation should identify the offered straw rather than repeat the buyer's description. Request a product reference, sample arrangement, packing hierarchy and any customization charges. Where several lengths or colors are quoted, keep them as separate lines so the final purchase order cannot be interpreted in more than one way.

Control quality without prescribing the production line

Buyers can define results that matter: consistent length and opening, usable tip formation, clean edges, appropriate straightness or flexibility, wrapper seals and correct packing. The factory can then explain how it controls those outcomes. Agree on a practical sampling approach and retain approved samples from the chosen configuration.

If custom color or printing is involved, evaluate variation against the approved reference under consistent viewing conditions. Minor visual variation may need a realistic tolerance, while functional dimensions tied to toppings and cup height require closer control. The acceptance plan should reflect the product's real risks.

Check the commercial offer before approval

Factory-direct does not automatically mean that every cost or responsibility is clear. Confirm the quoted quantity, unit basis, inner and outer packing, sample status, artwork cost where applicable, production start condition, trade term and destination. Ask whether the quotation is for a current catalog item or a customized version. Keep freight and import charges separate when comparing offers under different trade terms.

Before paying for mass production, make sure the purchase order repeats the approved material, dimensions, tip, color and wrapper. Attach or reference the signed sample and artwork revision. If the factory proposes a substitution because a material or color is unavailable, require approval before production. These commercial controls are as important as the initial product test because they connect the approved straw to the item that will actually be shipped. Confirm carton labels before shipment so receiving teams can identify the approved configuration immediately.

Conclusion

A factory-direct boba-straw order should begin with toppings and the assembled drink package. Diameter, length, tip and packaging can then be tested as connected decisions. This reduces trial-and-error and produces a clearer quotation.

FAQWhat makes a boba straw different from a standard straw?

Its wider opening is intended to carry pearls or other inclusions along with the drink.

Is a pointed tip always required?

No. It is mainly relevant when piercing a compatible sealing film.

Can wrapper printing be customized?

It may be available, but artwork, proofing, quantity and the exact offered option must be confirmed.

What should a sample test include?

Test topping passage, cup length, closure interaction, edge quality and packaging integrity.

About Us

Guangdong Santai Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. officially embarked on its entrepreneurial journey in 2010 and has been deeply involved in the plastic product manufacturing sector for over a decade. Starting as a small production enterprise, it has gradually grown into a highly influential beverage packaging solution provider in the region.