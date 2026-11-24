New Boba Straws Wholesale Factory Direct Buying Guide Helps Beverage Businesses Streamline Supply Chains
|Specification field
|Question for the buyer
|Sample evidence
|Opening
|Can the largest topping pass comfortably?
|Test with the normal recipe
|Length
|Does the straw reach through the assembled pack?
|Test with the selected cup and lid
|Tip
|Must it pierce sealing film?
|Test against the approved film
|Packaging
|Bulk or individually wrapped?
|Inspect wrapper opening seals and labels
Evaluate customization without losing control
Logo printing or custom wrapper artwork requires a template, approved files and a proof. Custom dimensions may affect production and minimum quantity. Ask the factory to separate existing options from changes that require new tooling or process setup. Record the approved revision for reorders.
Inspect factory-direct samples
Functional testing should include topping passage, film piercing where applicable, edge quality, flexibility appropriate to the design and wrapper integrity. Compare several samples. If a result fails, change one defined variable at a time so the next trial provides useful evidence.
Ground the inquiry in Santai published data
Santai publishes a 12 mm bubble-tea straw series intended for pearls and specialty drinks, with multiple listed lengths and optional individual packaging. That page provides a relevant starting point for an inquiry. The buyer should still confirm the current item, packing, quantity, documentation and customization in the formal quotation.
Prepare a factory ready request for quotation
A concise request should state the beverage inclusions, desired internal opening, length range, tip style, material, color, wrapper option, quantity and destination. Attach photographs of the assembled cup and closure when they clarify the application, but do not rely on photos for measurements. Ask the factory to mark any proposed deviation from the request.
The returned quotation should identify the offered straw rather than repeat the buyer's description. Request a product reference, sample arrangement, packing hierarchy and any customization charges. Where several lengths or colors are quoted, keep them as separate lines so the final purchase order cannot be interpreted in more than one way.
Control quality without prescribing the production line
Buyers can define results that matter: consistent length and opening, usable tip formation, clean edges, appropriate straightness or flexibility, wrapper seals and correct packing. The factory can then explain how it controls those outcomes. Agree on a practical sampling approach and retain approved samples from the chosen configuration.
If custom color or printing is involved, evaluate variation against the approved reference under consistent viewing conditions. Minor visual variation may need a realistic tolerance, while functional dimensions tied to toppings and cup height require closer control. The acceptance plan should reflect the product's real risks.
Check the commercial offer before approval
Factory-direct does not automatically mean that every cost or responsibility is clear. Confirm the quoted quantity, unit basis, inner and outer packing, sample status, artwork cost where applicable, production start condition, trade term and destination. Ask whether the quotation is for a current catalog item or a customized version. Keep freight and import charges separate when comparing offers under different trade terms.
Before paying for mass production, make sure the purchase order repeats the approved material, dimensions, tip, color and wrapper. Attach or reference the signed sample and artwork revision. If the factory proposes a substitution because a material or color is unavailable, require approval before production. These commercial controls are as important as the initial product test because they connect the approved straw to the item that will actually be shipped. Confirm carton labels before shipment so receiving teams can identify the approved configuration immediately.
Conclusion
A factory-direct boba-straw order should begin with toppings and the assembled drink package. Diameter, length, tip and packaging can then be tested as connected decisions. This reduces trial-and-error and produces a clearer quotation.
FAQWhat makes a boba straw different from a standard straw?
Its wider opening is intended to carry pearls or other inclusions along with the drink.
Is a pointed tip always required?
No. It is mainly relevant when piercing a compatible sealing film.
Can wrapper printing be customized?
It may be available, but artwork, proofing, quantity and the exact offered option must be confirmed.
What should a sample test include?
Test topping passage, cup length, closure interaction, edge quality and packaging integrity.
About Us
Guangdong Santai Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. officially embarked on its entrepreneurial journey in 2010 and has been deeply involved in the plastic product manufacturing sector for over a decade. Starting as a small production enterprise, it has gradually grown into a highly influential beverage packaging solution provider in the region.
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