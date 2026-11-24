SHACMAN H6000E Sets A New Benchmark As The Ultimate Green Heavy-Duty Electric Truck
|Specification Item
|Key Parameters & Features
|Drive System
|6×4 / 4×2 Pure Electric Tractor Truck (Bottom-Mounted Battery Charging Edition)
|Battery Layout & Type
|Bottom-mounted integrated low-center-of-gravity layout, CATL high-energy-density Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery
|Battery Capacity Options
|Covers mainstream high-capacity configurations including 350 kWh / 400 kWh / 423+ kWh
|Protection Rating
|IP68 highest protection level (Waterproof, dustproof, high impact resistance, heavy-duty underbody anti-collision armor)
|Drive Motor
|High-efficiency permanent magnet synchronous motor (Peak power: 400 kW – 460+ kW, high low-speed torque output)
|Transmission
|Dedicated high-torque 4-speed / 6-speed AMT automated transmission for new energy (with heavy-load climbing and mud escape modes)
|Axles & Suspension
|Front axle: 7.5T MAN technology lightweight axle; Rear axle: 2×16T Hande (MAN technology) high-efficiency single/double-reduction axles
|Frame & Lightweighting
|High-strength lightweight alloy steel frame, standard aluminum alloy wheels, aluminum air tanks, and weight-saving components
|Charging Method
|Supports dual-plug high-current DC ultra-fast charging technology
|Cab & Safety Systems
|H6000 flagship wide-body cab, air-suspension massage/shock-absorbing seat, dual smart LCD screens, EBS+ESC, LDWS, 360° Surround View Camera
3. Frequently Asked Questions: Selection & Reshaping Long-Term Operating Cost Structures
Q1: How do I determine if the H6000E Bottom-Mounted Battery Charging Electric Tractor Truck fits my business operations?
Answer: If your operations involve steel mill finished steel/scrap shuttles, coal gathering and distribution, bulk sand and gravel aggregate short-hauls, port container drayage, or green intercity trunk line logistics within 200–300 km-and you have strict requirements for driving stability, trailer clearance compatibility, and single-trip payload profitability-the H6000E Bottom-Mounted Charging Edition is an ideal choice. The bottom-mounted battery layout completely eliminates the impact of rear-mounted battery towers on trailer turning radius and rear visibility, making it particularly suited for frequent reversing into loading bays and complex road conditions.
Q2: Why is the "synergy between lightweight design and ultra-smart energy-saving technology" said to reshape the long-term Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) structure?
Answer:Traditional pure electric heavy Truck s often fall into a vicious cycle of "large battery = heavy chassis = high power consumption = lower payload." The H6000E breaks this deadlock through dual technological breakthroughs:
Expanding Revenue (Light Tare Weight for Higher Payloads): By eliminating the heavy rear-mounted battery tower through bottom-mounted chassis integration and applying high-strength lightweight materials across the vehicle, curb weight is substantially reduced. This enables operators to legally haul hundreds of additional kilograms per trip, generating tens of thousands of yuan in extra net freight revenue annually.
Cutting Expenses (Ultra-Smart Energy Savings): Reduced vehicle mass naturally lowers kinetic energy consumption during launches and hill climbs. Paired with SHACMAN's smart VCU energy management and multi-stage regenerative braking, overall electricity consumption drops significantly.
Reshaped Cost Structure:Higher freight revenues + lower electricity expenses + minimal maintenance costs (no routine engine oil or filter changes) give the H6000E a lifecycle TCO far superior to diesel Trucks and conventional heavy electric tractors, shortening the investment payback period.
Q3: With the battery mounted beneath the chassis (bottom-mounted), is it safe when encountering waterlogged roads, undercarriage scrapes, or rough mining terrain?
Answer: The H6000E's bottom-mounted battery system underwent extreme validation from the earliest stages of R&D, ensuring uncompromising safety:
Top-Tier IP68 Three-Proof Sealing: The core battery packs, electric motor, and high-voltage control systems all meet the highest IP68 waterproof and dustproof ratings. Even when submerged in deep water, zero water ingress is guaranteed, effortlessly handling flooded city streets during rainstorms or muddy mining access roads.
Military-Grade Physical Anti-Collision Armor: The underside and perimeter of the battery packs are shielded by thickened high-strength steel/composite skid plates that have passed rigorous bottom ball-drop, crush, and vibration tests to defend against flying road stones and accidental scrapes.
Low Center of Gravity Anti-Rollover Stability: The bottom-mounted layout significantly lowers the vehicle's center of gravity, maintaining a planted, stable stance during high-speed cornering or emergency evasive maneuvers-offering active safety far superior to rear-mounted battery configurations.
Q4: During continuous short-haul shuttles or 24/7 two-shift operations, can the H6000E's comfort and charging efficiency keep up with the pace?
Answer:
Fatigue-Free Comfort: The H6000 cab represents SHACMAN's flagship comfort standard, featuring a spacious interior, superior NVH sound insulation, an air-suspension seat, and a wide sleeper berth so rotating drivers get restorative rest while waiting for cargo loading and unloading.
Fast Charging for High Uptime: Standard dual-plug high-current DC fast charging replenishes the battery efficiently within 35–50 minutes during loading queues or meal breaks, easily supporting 24-hour continuous, high-frequency fleet operations.
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About Us
Xi'an Fengchang Trading Co., Ltd. was founded on August 22, 2014 and registered in Gaoling District, Xi'an, with a registered capital of 3 million RMB. It is an outstanding enterprise specializing in automobile sales, retail of automobile parts, domestic trade agency, trade brokerage, import and export agency, technology import and export, goods import and export, as well as sales of machinery for construction engineering.
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