(MENAFN- GetNews) Baoji, Shan axi , China - November 23 , 2026 Titanium Tubes are widely used in industrial, marine, aerospace, and chemical processing applications. The most popular grades are Grade 2 and Ti-6Al-4V (Grade 5). Although both offer excellent corrosion resistance and a high strength-to-weight ratio, they have different properties and applications. So, which titanium tube is better for your project? Let's compare their key differences. 1. Chemical Composition Composition Breakdown Grade 2 Titanium: Commercially pure titanium with no intentional additions of aluminum or vanadium. Grade 5 Titanium (Ti-6Al-4V): A titanium alloy containing approximately 6% aluminum and 4% vanadium. The alloying elements in Grade 5 significantly improve its mechanical strength, while Grade 2 maintains excellent ductility and corrosion resistance.

2. Mechanical Properties Comparison

Property Grade 2 Grade 5 Density 4.51 g/cm3 4.43 g/cm3 Tensile Strength Approx. 345 MPa minimum Approx. 895 MPa minimum Yield Strength Approx. 275 MPa minimum Approx. 828 MPa minimum Corrosion Resistance Excellent Very Good Weldability Excellent Good, requires more control Formability Good More difficult

Values are representative and depend on product specifications and material condition.

Grade 5 titanium offers significantly higher tensile and yield strength, making it suitable for applications involving heavy mechanical loads. Grade 2 provides a better balance of corrosion resistance, ductility, and fabrication performance.

3. Corrosion Resistance and Applications

Both grades have good corrosion resistance, but Grade 2 is generally preferred for many industrial environments involving seawater and chemical processing.

Grade 2 Applications

Heat exchangers and condensers.

Chemical processing equipment.

Marine engineering and seawater systems.

Desalination plants.

Industrial fluid transportation.

Grade 5 Applications

Aerospace components.

High-performance mechanical equipment.

Automotive and motorsport engineering.

Precision engineering components.

Certain medical and biomedical applications.

For applications where corrosion resistance is the main priority, Grade 2 is often the preferred choice. For projects requiring high strength and lightweight construction, Grade 5 is generally more suitable.

4. Which Titanium Tube Should You Choose?

The right material depends on your specific application and technical requirements.

Choose Grade 2 titanium tubes if you need:

Excellent corrosion resistance.

Good welding and forming performance.

Reliable performance in marine and chemical environments.

A cost-effective solution for industrial equipment.

Choose Grade 5 Titanium Tube s if you need:

High tensile and yield strength.

Excellent strength-to-weight ratio.

Better performance under mechanical loads.

Materials for aerospace or precision engineering.

5. Find the Right Titanium Tube Supplier

Choosing the correct titanium grade is only the first step. Before purchasing, buyers should also check tube dimensions, wall thickness, manufacturing methods, applicable ASTM standards, and material test certificates (MTC).

At Tiyesheng, we focus on supplying titanium products for international industrial buyers, distributors, and wholesalers.

Whether you need Grade 2 commercially pure titanium tubes or high-strength Ti-6Al-4V Grade 5 tubes, selecting the right specifications is essential for your project.

Contact Tiyesheng today to discuss your titanium tube requirements and request a quotation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is Grade 5 titanium stronger than Grade 2?

Yes. Grade 5 has significantly higher tensile and yield strength than Grade 2.

Q2: Which grade is better for seawater applications?

Grade 2 is generally preferred because of its excellent corrosion resistance in seawater environments.

Q3: Is Ti-6Al-4V the same as Grade 5 titanium?

Yes. Ti-6Al-4V is the common designation for Grade 5 titanium alloy.

About Us

Baoji Yesheng Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., established in 2007 and headquartered in Baoji-China's renowned "Titanium Valley," is a high-tech enterprise specializing in producing, processing, and selling titanium and titanium alloy products. It is certified with ISO9001 and GJB9001 quality management systems.