As the global copper processing industry continues to grow, Copper Rod manufacturers face higher requirements for production efficiency, product quality, energy consumption and environmental protection. Choosing the right copper rod CCR line is essential for building an efficient and reliable production plant.

Honor Metal specializes in copper continuous casting and rolling equipment and complete production line solutions. We provide customized equipment configurations and turnkey EPC services based on customers' production capacity, raw materials, energy supply and factory conditions.

Choose the Right Copper Rod CCR Line

Different customers have different production targets and investment plans. Honor Metal provides copper rod CCR line solutions starting from 12T/H, with larger capacities also available.

Production capacity, operating hours, future expansion and factory space are all considered during project planning.

Select the Right Melting Furnace

Common raw materials include copper cathode and copper scrap. Different materials require different melting processes and furnace configurations.

Fuel options include natural gas and LPG. Based on the raw materials, production capacity and local energy conditions, we recommend suitable Melting Furnace s, holding furnaces and related equipment.

Auxiliary Equipment and Cooling Systems

A complete copper Rod Production line requires auxiliary equipment such as air compressors, nitrogen generators and water circulation systems.

Cooling systems are also important. Depending on local temperature, humidity and cooling requirements, we can recommend either a cooling tower or an industrial chiller to ensure stable production.

Environmental requirements vary between countries and regions. Dust and exhaust gas generated during copper melting must be treated according to local regulations.

Honor Metal can configure dust collectors, fume extraction systems and exhaust gas treatment equipment based on project requirements and local environmental standards.

From Copper Rod CCR Line to Turnkey EPC Projects

Beyond equipment manufacturing, Honor Metal can provide complete EPC turnkey solutions for copper Rod Production plants.

Our project services can include production line design, equipment manufacturing, auxiliary equipment configuration, factory layout, steel structure platforms and factory construction.

After equipment delivery, we can also provide on-site installation, electrical and pipeline connections, commissioning, trial production and operator training. Our technical team assists with equipment checks and process parameter adjustments to help ensure the production line runs smoothly.

From initial planning and equipment manufacturing to installation, commissioning and technical training, we support customers throughout the project according to their requirements.

Honor Metal: Your Copper Rod Production Line Partner

Choosing a copper rod CCR line involves more than selecting machinery. Raw material compatibility, energy consumption, cooling systems, environmental protection and long-term operating costs are equally important.

Honor Metal provides reliable Copper Rod CCR line equipment and complete factory solutions for copper processing companies worldwide.

If you are planning a new Copper Rod plant or upgrading an existing production line, contact Honor Metal to discuss a solution tailored to your project.

About Us

HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions