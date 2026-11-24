MENAFN - GetNews)"“Black Friday is when businesses plan for the year ahead, and we want cost to be the last thing standing between an idea and a working app. With 25 percent off every plan, there has never been a better moment to build with AI and no-code on Appy Pie. Whether you are launching your first app, converting your website or building a game, our AI does the heavy lifting so you can focus on growing your business.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie announces its Black Friday Sale across all plans, making it easier to build and publish apps, websites and games with AI and no code.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 23, 2026 - Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform behind more than 10 million apps since 2016, today announced its Black Friday Sale across all plans for a limited time. The seasonal offer gives entrepreneurs, small businesses, agencies and creators a timely opportunity to build, publish and grow their apps, websites and games with AI as they plan for the year ahead.

The Black Friday offer applies across Appy Pie's full range of AI-powered tools. Users can create Android and iPhone apps by describing their idea in plain English, convert an existing website into a mobile app or Android APK, build apps through vibe coding, and make playable games with the AI game maker. Every app includes sign-in, a backend with a database and an admin page, and can be refined simply by chatting with the AI.

The discount covers the plans that unlock Appy Pie's publishing and growth features, including Google Play and Apple App Store publishing, a custom domain, push notifications, GitHub code export, additional AI credits and expert help with store submissions. During the sale, customers receive 25 percent off any plan by applying the code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout. Businesses that have been building and previewing their apps can use the sale to take them live, while new users can start their first project at a reduced cost.

The sale arrives at a busy time for Appy Pie's growing app builder platform, which now lets users go from a single message to a working app preview in minutes. With no coding, no design experience and no complex setup required, the platform is built for restaurants, retailers, churches, educators, fitness studios, event organisers, publishers and service businesses that want a professional mobile presence before the new year.

The Appy Pie Black Friday Sale is available for a limited time only. To redeem the offer, customers select their plan and enter the code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout to receive 25 percent off.

To view plans and claim the Black Friday discount, visit .

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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