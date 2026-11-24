MENAFN - GetNews)""Black Friday is the right moment to bring more creators and businesses onto Pixazo. We have expanded what the platform can do significantly in recent weeks - video, images, 3D, background removal, audio - and this promotion gives new users the chance to experience that full range without the barrier of a full-price first commitment." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo"The limited-time offer gives new users access to Pixazo's full generative AI platform - covering image, video, audio, background removal and 3D asset creation - at a special rate on their first subscription payment.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 23, 2026 - Pixazo has launched a Black Friday promotion for new subscribers, offering a special rate on their first subscription payment. The offer is available for a limited time and applies to new accounts signing up on the platform.

Pixazo is a generative AI platform that brings together powerful AI tools for creating images, videos, audio, 3D assets and more - all in one place under a single subscription. Users can generate photorealistic images, produce AI videos with synchronized audio, remove backgrounds with precision, and create 3D assets, without needing separate tools or accounts for each capability. The platform's creative suite has expanded significantly in recent months, adding new AI-powered tools across video, image, audio and 3D creation.

The Black Friday promotion is intended to lower the barrier of entry for individuals, creators and businesses looking to explore generative AI without committing to full-price access upfront. New subscribers get the opportunity to experience the platform's full range of creative tools at a special rate on their first payment, before renewing at the standard subscription price.

The offer is time-limited and runs through December 1, 2026. It is available exclusively to new subscribers and cannot be combined with other promotions. Creators, freelancers and businesses exploring AI-powered content production can take advantage of the promotion to experience the full platform during the offer period.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that provides free AI design tools like HD video converte, AI image generator, AI video generator, AI ID card make and much more. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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