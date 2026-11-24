MENAFN - GetNews)"Wild West Brawl key art: the WILD WEST logo over a night-time western town with three iPhone screens showing a fight, a Gold pack and the slinger collection."Jeje Studios has released Wild West Brawl, a free player-versus-player auto battler card game for iPhone and Android starring the Gunslingers, the studio's own cast of hand-drawn western characters. Players draft a posse three cards at a time and watch it fight another player's in a dirt yard. The game is a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

New York, NY - Nov. 23, 2026 - Jeje Studios today announced the launch of Wild West Brawl, a free PvP auto battler card game for iPhone and Android, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The game went on sale in both stores on November 20, 2026. It runs on iPhones with iOS 15 or later and on Android phones with Android 7.0 or later.

Wild West Brawl is built around the Gunslingers, the hand-drawn cowpokes Jeje Studios has been drawing since 2022 and the characters behind its other games, a typeface and a series of short western films. In Wild West Brawl they square off in a dusty frontier town, one posse against another.

Each round, a player is dealt three cards and keeps one. Then two posses walk into the yard and fight on their own while both players watch. The first player to win four rounds takes the match. Most matches last five to eight minutes.

How a match plays

Each card does one of three things. It adds a new slinger to the posse, it levels up a slinger already in it, or it doubles a group. Once both players have picked, the fight runs by itself. Nobody steers a unit during the fight, so every decision is made in the draft.

The 32 slingers each have their own trick. Wrangler ropes an enemy across the yard into his own line. Gravedigger raises fallen fighters. Powder Keg throws dynamite into the middle of the crowd, and every blast prints a comic KA-BOOM across the screen. Greenhorn carries a pistol, Scattergun fires a shotgun, Deadeye picks off targets with a rifle, and Boneyard wades in to fight hand to hand. A player rides with four slingers at a time and chooses which four before each match. New players start with a small posse and find the rest in packs as they climb.

Drafting the same slinger again inside a match raises its fight level from 1 to 5. Each level changes the slinger's hat. At level 4 the slinger gains a horse, and at level 5 it wears a crown and rides an iron horse bolted together from grey plates.

After a lost round, the next hand is weighted toward level-up and double cards, so a player who falls three rounds behind still has a path back to a 4 to 3 win. Between some rounds a quick-draw duel interrupts the draft. Both players wait for the word DRAW, and the first to tap after it appears wins a free card. Tapping early forfeits the card.

Fair matches against real players

Wild West Brawl pairs real players against each other. Two players are only matched if they are within 300 trophies, about one arena, and within two levels of each other's posse. When no fair match is waiting, the player faces an outlaw gang sized to within two levels of their own posse. The trophies won or lost in a match scale with how far ahead or behind the two sides were, so beating a stronger posse pays more than beating a weaker one.

Players climb through ten towns, from Dusty Gulch to Gold Country. Some towns change the fight. In Boot Hill the dead get back up once. In Thunder Mesa a dust storm shortens the range of every gun.

Seven bosses along the trophy road

Each of the game's seven bosses waits at a set arena: Black Bart at the first, Calamity Kate at the third, The Undertaker at the fifth, Iron Mike at the seventh, Rae The Knife One at the eighth, Diamond Hand at the ninth and Polar Eagle, the last and hardest, at the tenth. A boss stands in the yard with a health bar over his head and a posse levelled above the outlaws of his arena. In the studio's own test matches, a careful player at a boss's arena level beat him in between one match in twenty and one in four. Boss fights move no trophies. The boss quests are live in the current Android version, and the iPhone update that adds them is in Apple's review.

Packs, Aces and the long game

Wins pay out in packs that the player tears open across the top with a finger. There are five tiers of pack, Paper, Wax, Bronze, Silver and Gold, and they hold new slingers, gold and bits, the currency used to level slingers up between matches. About one card in fifty comes out shiny.

Higher ranks unlock Aces, one-shot plays used once per match. Some Aces summon temporary fighters. Ghost Posse sends ten pale ghosts riding in from the player's end of the yard. Glass Riders sends three see-through riders on glass horses. Summoned fighters that are still standing when a fight ends carry over into the next round, and the ones that fall are gone for the rest of the match.

Slingers who are not in the lineup can be sent out on rides of one, four or eight hours and come back with gold and bits. A seven-day calendar of login rewards greets players at camp, and the Posse Pass, a seasonal reward track, pays out as players win, with an optional premium track.

Friends, challenges and sharing

Players can challenge a friend by link, QR code or six-digit player ID. If both players are in the game at the same moment, the challenge starts a live match. If not, it works as a play-later challenge, where one player's finished match waits on the other's list until they answer it. A player can opt in to an email when a challenge is waiting. After a win, the game builds a short square clip of the fight, opening on the Wild West logo and cutting to each kill, which can be sent from the phone's share menu.

Price and ads

Wild West Brawl is free to download and free to play. The apps offer optional in-app purchases, show ads between some matches and offer ads a player can choose to watch for extra rewards, such as three bits for one ad or ten bits for three. A No Ads purchase for $4.99 turns off the ads between matches. Progress is kept on the phone, and a six-character code in the Store moves it to a new phone.

Questions and answers

What kind of game is Wild West Brawl? It is a free PvP auto battler card game with a western theme for iPhone and Android. Players draft a posse one card at a time, then the two posses fight automatically.

Where can people download it? On the App Store for iPhone and on Google Play for Android. Both versions are free.

How long does a match take? Most matches run five to eight minutes.

Is it fair for new players? Players are matched by trophies and posse level, so a new player meets other new players or an outlaw gang of the same strength.

Can friends play each other? Yes, live when both are online, or as a play-later challenge sent by link, QR code or player ID.

Trailers and links

The launch trailer and five shorter trailers are on the Jeje Studios YouTube channel, starting with .



App Store:

Google Play: Website:



About the Gunslingers games

Wild West Brawl joins a growing set of Gunslingers projects from Jeje Studios. Halfsies is a free daily game for iPhone, iPad and Android in which players cut an object exactly in half by eye. Gunslinger's Gold is a twin-stick roguelike set in the 1880s West. Gunslinger's Revenge, a roguelike deck-builder for PC, is in development for Steam. The studio also publishes the GUNSLINGERS typeface, free for personal use, and No Man's Land, a series of short western films set in 1885 that runs on the Jeje Studios YouTube channel.

About Jeje Studios

Jeje Studios is an independent studio that builds and ships its own mobile games, typefaces, tools and short films, with a hand-drawn line running through all of them. Jeje Studios is a trading name of Salivation Inc. More at .