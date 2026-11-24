MENAFN - GetNews)"Local Dominator grid scan source options with Google Maps selected and Desktop and Mobile device choices. Illustrative demo data."Local Dominator Public API accepts desktop, mobile or both for Google Maps grid scans, so dashboards can show rankings by device

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Nov. 23, 2026 - Local Dominator, AI visibility software for local SEO agencies and businesses, lets agencies choose desktop, mobile or both when running GeoGrid scans of Google Maps rankings through its Public API. A Maps rank depends on where the searcher stands and which device they use, so a report can state which device it describes.

A Google Maps ranking is not a single number. The GeoGrid Rank Tracker page explains that a business's position changes with the searcher's location, because Google weighs proximity, which is why GeoGrid searches from hundreds of points across a market instead of one. Device is a second variable on top of location. An agency that reports one desktop result may be describing a different map than the one some of a client's customers see, and checking both removes the guesswork.

"Every Maps rank answers two questions, where the searcher is standing and what they are holding," said Eldar Cohen, founder of Local Dominator. "Most reports answer only the first. An agency that can ask for both can tell a client what it saw, rather than what it assumed."

For agencies that build their own client dashboards, the device is set on the scan request. A one-time scan through the Public API accepts desktop, mobile or both, and desktop is used when nothing is specified. Choosing both returns desktop and mobile heatmaps for each keyword under a single scan, so the two views come from the same keywords and the same grid. Recurring scans can be set to desktop or mobile, which lets a dashboard keep tracking the device a client cares about most. A grid can run up to 21 points per side, so the comparison covers streets across a service area rather than one central pin.

The scans come from Local Dominator's GeoGrid Rank Tracker, which supports one-time and recurring scans, a scan type for service area businesses, competitors plotted on the same grid and white-label reports. Agencies use AI visibility software like this to see how a client appears across a market, and the device setting gives their own reporting one more way to make that picture specific.

About Local Dominator

Local Dominator is a local SEO and AI search visibility software built by a team of agency veterans and local SEO professionals. It helps marketing agencies and local businesses track and improve how they rank across Google Maps, search results, and AI answer engines from one dashboard, with rolling credits, bulk actions, and transparent, no-hidden-fee pricing.