MENAFN - GetNews) Endertech, a Shopify Plus Partner and STORIS Website Integration Partner, describes how owned middleware keeps furniture storefronts aligned with STORIS inventory, orders, and delivery.

Pasadena, Calif. - Nov. 23, 2026 - Endertech, a Shopify Plus Partner and STORIS Website Integration Partner, today outlined how it connects Shopify storefronts to STORIS for furniture and mattress retailers. The work uses owned middleware so availability, delivery, and orders stay aligned across the website, showroom, and back office.

Shopify does not ship a native STORIS connector. Furniture and mattress retailers commonly run Shopify or Shopify Plus as the storefront while STORIS remains the system of record for inventory, orders, delivery, and store operations. Endertech builds the connection with queued middleware that maps SKUs, locations, orders, and available-to-promise stock. Shopify Admin GraphQL and webhooks feed one side of that middleware. The STORIS APIs or exports included in a retailer's license supply catalog, inventory, and fulfillment data on the other.

The programs go beyond a nightly product export. Typical scope includes available-to-promise stock by warehouse and showroom, multi-location inventory, special orders with vendor lead times, and delivery-date scheduling. When a retailer's STORIS deployment exposes the workflows, financing applications can start on the website and finish in the ERP. Shopify Plus is used in multi-store programs to keep locations, available-to-promise stock, and orders aligned.

"Furniture shoppers want to know when a sofa will actually arrive at their door, not just that it's in stock. Connecting Shopify to STORIS gives retailers that delivery clarity online, along with the accurate product details buyers need before they commit to a big purchase," said Gabriel Richards, founder and CEO of Endertech.

That approach is already in production. For American Freight, a retailer with more than 60 stores, Endertech middleware syncs the STORIS catalog, variant data, and store-based availability, with a My Store picker so shoppers browse stock for their location. For Mattress Warehouse, Endertech redesigned and re-engineered the site across more than 500 stores, connecting ERP, marketing, and the in-store experience. Endertech reports a 300 percent increase in online sales since that work. For Today's Patio, Endertech moved the store from WooCommerce to Shopify, connected STORIS, and rebuilt the catalog. Endertech reports a 175 percent increase in online revenue.

Endertech is a Shopify Plus Partner with furniture experience in large catalogs, fabric and variant handling, showroom POS, delivery logic, and multi-store inventory. Many clients keep STORIS as back-office truth and run Shopify for the storefront and checkout. The firm also takes on rescue work when an existing sync oversells, fails silently, or drifts on order status, beginning with a read-only audit of queues, error logs, and order diffs.

About Endertech

Endertech is a fully remote web and software team founded in 2000. It is a Shopify Plus Partner and a STORIS Website Integration Partner, and has served more than 300 clients. The company designs and builds Shopify stores for furniture and home furnishings, migrates retailers from platforms such as WooCommerce and nopCommerce, and connects storefronts to ERP systems including STORIS.

More information is available at endertech/solutions/furniture.