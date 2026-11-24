MENAFN - GetNews)"A thermal camera can reveal temperature differences near a wall and floor, but does not by itself confirm a leak."A higher water bill or a warm spot on the floor can warrant a closer look. Leak Detection in Los Angeles explains how to compare water use, check for common leaks and decide when to arrange an inspection.

Los Angeles, California - Nov. 23, 2026 - A water bill can rise without a visible drip, and a warm patch on the floor can appear long before any moisture reaches the surface. Neither sign identifies a leaking pipe by itself. Leak Detection in Los Angeles offers homeowners a practical order for checking both clues before deciding whether to arrange an inspection.

Start with the water use, not the amount due

Compare the amount of water recorded on the bill with an earlier period of similar length. A higher dollar amount does not necessarily mean more water was used. It also helps to account for changes such as a new irrigation schedule, guests, or a toilet that has started refilling when no one is using it. The utility listed on the statement can explain any meter-reading or billing questions. Those questions are separate from finding a leak on the property.

If the meter is safe to reach, note the reading before and after a period when no water is intentionally being used inside or outside. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the EPA's WaterSense program both describe this kind of check. A reading that changes is a reason to investigate further, not proof that water is escaping beneath the floor. An automatic appliance cycle, irrigation, or a running toilet can also explain movement. Homeowners who cannot safely reach the meter can ask their utility how to check usage.

What a warm patch can and cannot tell you

A warm area that keeps returning in the same place is worth noting, especially if it appears alongside a change in water use. Note when it started, which part of the floor is affected, and whether the warmth remains when nearby fixtures are not being used. If a floor edge becomes damp or the affected area grows, record that change as well. These observations can help an inspection start in the right area without assuming that a floor needs to be opened.

An inspection for water leak detection in Los Angeles can help distinguish a possible concealed plumbing problem from other explanations. When observations point toward a line beneath concrete, slab leak detection in LA is the diagnostic step. Deciding whether and where to open a finished surface comes after identifying the likely source and reviewing what remains uncertain.

What to have ready before calling

Useful details include the dates of the higher usage, any meter readings, when the floor first felt unusually warm, and whether the warm area has changed. Residents searching for leak detection near me in Los Angeles can use the local directory to find information for their community. For active flooding or rapidly spreading water, seek help promptly rather than waiting to repeat the meter check.

About Leak Detection in Los Angeles

Leak Detection in Los Angeles provides information for homeowners investigating suspected plumbing leaks and unexplained indoor moisture. Its resources explain common warning signs and how a diagnostic inspection can help establish the next step. The website also offers local information for communities across Los Angeles and Orange counties.