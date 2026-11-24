MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations illustrates same-day Portuguese translation with a Brazilian document beside its certified English translation."Same-day Portuguese translation from Brazil USA Translations gives applicants facing USCIS deadlines a rush option. Most short documents are ready in about four hours, with a signed Certificate of Accuracy included.

Cape Coral, FL - Nov. 23, 2026 - Same-day Portuguese translation from Brazil USA Translations is available for Brazilian documents needed for USCIS filings. Most short documents are ready in about four hours with the rush option. Each rush order includes a signed Certificate of Accuracy and the same USCIS acceptance guarantee as a standard order.

The rush option is available when a filing deadline is close. It also covers documents needed for a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID). The whole document is translated into English. Seals, stamps and notes are translated along with the rest of the text. Nothing is left out or summarized. The English translation keeps the same layout as the original, so an officer can compare the two side by side.

"Oftentimes Brasileiros have forgotten a document, or their lawyer has requested an additional document needed for their immigration process, and they need it quickly," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations. "I understand their needs and always help find a solution for them, and translate the document when they need it, often the same day."

USCIS sets the translation requirement in 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3). A Portuguese document submitted to USCIS needs a complete English translation. The translator must sign a statement confirming that the translation is complete and accurate. The statement must also confirm that the translator is competent to translate from Portuguese into English. The Certificate of Accuracy is that signed statement. A sworn translation, known as a tradução juramentada, is not required.

The translation service works from a scan or clear phone photo sent online. The original stays with the applicant. The copy must be clear enough for all the text to be read. There is no need to mail it or leave it with the translator. Delivery is made as one PDF containing the English translation, a copy of the original document and the signed Certificate of Accuracy with a unique verifiable QR code.

Generally, orders received in the morning are delivered the same day, though delivery can take up to 24 hours. A rush service is also available. The certified translation is $19 per page, and the four-hour rush adds $9 per page.

For orders of more than 10 pages, applicants can contact the company to confirm bulk pricing and exact timing for their order.

Information about same-day Portuguese translation is available at

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations is a husband-and-wife team open from 7am to 10pm ET every day. Ivy Pires is a native Brazilian Portuguese speaker with six years of experience. The company has 856 US universities' translation requirements on file and a free document checklist generator. It translates Brazilian documents into English for USCIS.