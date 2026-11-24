MENAFN - GetNews)"Pew Pew Tactical's Best AR-15 Pistols roundup with Wyatt Sloan and Sean Curtis."Pew Pew Tactical has rewritten its guide to the best AR-15 pistols and SBRs for 2026, naming six picks after at least 500 rounds through each. The Geissele Super Duty Mod 1 11.5" ($2,244) is Editor's Pick, the PSA PA-15 ($449) is the budget choice, and a BCM and Griffin build (about $1,300) shot the tightest groups. The guide also recommends 11.5" barrels for 5.56 and 8.5" to 10" for.300 BLK.

Austin, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - Pew Pew Tactical has published a ground-up rewrite of its guide to the best AR-15 pistols and SBRs, ranking six short-barreled ARs that its review team shot, chronographed and ran suppressed. Each gun fired at least 500 rounds before earning a spot, more than 3,000 rounds across the lineup.

The guide, by senior review analyst Wyatt Sloan and Sean Curtis, covers complete guns and a matched upper-and-lower build from $449 to $2,499. It is written for buyers who want a compact AR for home defense, vehicle carry or suppressed shooting and need to know which models hold up on the range.

The Geissele Super Duty Mod 1 took the top spot on reliability, soft recoil and a two-stage trigger, with 100-yard groups averaging under two inches. The BCM and Griffin build shot the tightest groups of the test, down to 1.53 inches, for roughly $900 less. At the budget end, the PSA PA-15 ran reliably at $449, though reviewers noted more recoil and wider groups with some loads.

How the guns were tested

Every pick went through the same protocol, run by reviewers Wyatt Sloan and Sean Curtis:



Reliability: 500 rounds minimum per gun, mixing practice and defensive ammo across at least three magazine types.

Accuracy: five-shot groups at 100 yards from a rest with a magnified optic, using three loads per 5.56 gun and two per.300 BLK gun. The iron-sighted H&R 733 was shot as issued.

Velocity: every load measured on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro chronograph. Handling: drills at 25 and 50 yards with red dots, plus suppressed shooting on most guns to check point-of-impact shift.

Picks were scored on reliability, accuracy, features, fit and finish, weight and price.

What buyers should know

The guide also answers the barrel-length question that trips up first-time buyers. For 5.56, the team recommends 11.5 inches as the best balance of size and performance and advises against going below about 10.3 inches for serious use. For.300 Blackout, it points to 8.5 to 10 inches.

The article includes a section on current federal rules for short-barreled rifles and braced pistols. Laws vary by state, and Pew Pew Tactical encourages readers to confirm state and local requirements before buying.

The full guide, with accuracy results, pros and cons for every pick, is at pewpewtactical/best-ar-15-pistols.

About Pew Pew Tactical

Pew Pew Tactical is an independent firearms review and education site founded by Eric Hung in 2015. Its team tests guns, optics and gear on the range and publishes buyer's guides, reviews and beginner-friendly how-tos that reach millions of readers each month. The site pairs test data with a plain-spoken, don't-take-ourselves-too-seriously voice, and recommends only products its reviewers would use themselves. No firearm sales on site.