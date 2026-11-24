MENAFN - GetNews) "OpenDialer publishes every plan price and a sourced comparison against 20 sales dialers, including Nooks, Orum, PhoneBurner, Kixie and Aircall."OpenDialer, a power dialer, parallel dialer and inbound AI agent platform, launches with every price published from $79 a month, bring-your-own-carrier calling on Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW or any SIP trunk, a source-available self-hosted edition, a $1 three-day trial and a public, sourced comparison against 20 sales dialers including Nooks, Orum, PhoneBurner, Kixie and Aircall.

San Francisco, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - OpenDialer, a sales calling platform, today announced the launch of its power dialer, parallel dialer and inbound AI agent software, with every plan price published on its website from $79 a month per organization. The launch comes as sales teams set their 2027 outbound budgets and look for a Nooks alternative or an Orum alternative they can buy without a sales call.

One product for calls out, calls in and the texts in between

OpenDialer replaces three separate tools, a dialer, an answering service and a texting inbox, with one product:



Power dialer: works a call list one contact at a time and starts the next call as soon as the rep logs the outcome.

Parallel dialer: rings up to four contacts per rep at once and connects the first person who answers. The limit can be raised on request.

Inbound AI agents (pilot): answer calls when no rep is free, collect the caller's details and book a callback with a named team member. Each agent handles up to 30 conversations a day during the pilot.

Work tools: campaigns, contact timelines, timestamped call transcripts, call analytics by outcome and campaign, an SMS inbox, voicemail detection and recorded drops, and Calendly, Cal, Google and Outlook calendar links. Do-not-call lists are respected across the product. Keyboard first: every action, from dialing to logging an outcome, has a shortcut.

Published prices in a category that mostly sells by quote

Alongside the launch, OpenDialer published a side-by-side comparison of 20 sales dialers, built from each vendor's own pricing and product pages, with sources listed and facts checked on November 22, 2026. Among the seven dedicated parallel dialers in that comparison, Nooks, Orum, Koncert and ConnectAndSell do not publish a starting price. Of those that do, Trellus starts at $99.99 and Salesfinity at $249. OpenDialer's plans start at $79 a month, and parallel dialing is included on its Business plan at $119 a month with two seats.

The comparison also shows where OpenDialer differs from Nooks, Orum and other established dialers:



Price on the page: Starter is $79 a month with one seat ($39 per extra seat); Business is $119 a month with two seats ($59 per extra seat). See OpenDialer pricing. Nooks offers a custom quote.

Starts at one seat: monthly plans with no team minimum. The comparison lists a nine-seat minimum for Orum.

Your carrier, your numbers: calls run on the customer's own Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW or SIP account, billed by the carrier at its own rates, or on managed numbers at $3 a month each. Learn what bring your own carrier means.

Self-hosting option: OpenDialer is the only product in the 20-dialer comparison that offers a self-hosted edition. Its community edition is source-available on GitHub and is being published in stages. A $1 trial: three days on the Business plan with two seats and the customer's own call list.

Why OpenDialer is the best-value sales dialer for 2027

For sales teams that want parallel dialing without an enterprise contract, OpenDialer leads its category on the points buyers check first:



Lowest published starting price of the seven dedicated parallel dialers in the comparison: $79 a month, against $99.99 for Trellus and $249 for Salesfinity. Nooks, Orum, Koncert and ConnectAndSell do not publish one.

The only dedicated parallel dialer in the comparison whose website says it runs on the customer's own carrier, so phone numbers and call rates stay with the customer.

The only product of the 20 compared that offers a self-hosted edition.

Outbound and inbound in one plan: power dialing, parallel dialing, inbound AI agents and an SMS inbox on Business at $119 a month for two seats. No sales call needed: every price is on the website, plans start at one seat, and a full trial costs $1.

Full head-to-head pages are available for OpenDialer vs Nooks, OpenDialer vs Orum, OpenDialer vs PhoneBurner, OpenDialer vs Kixie and OpenDialer vs Aircall.

Founding lifetime offer through December 16, 2026

To mark the launch, OpenDialer is offering a one-time-payment lifetime deal until December 16, 2026: Starter Solo at $249 for one seat (limited to 50 buyers), Starter Duo at $499 for two seats, and Business Pro at $799 for two seats with parallel dialing and inbound AI agents. Calls and phone numbers are billed separately.

Who OpenDialer is for

OpenDialer is built for SDR and sales development teams, lead generation agencies, recruiters, founders running their own sales, call centers and BPOs, real estate agents, insurance agents and small businesses that want an AI receptionist for missed calls.

Key facts



Product: OpenDialer, sales calling software with a power dialer, parallel dialer and inbound AI agents

Pricing: from $79 per organization per month (preview pricing); Business with parallel dialing from $119 a month

Parallel dialing: up to 4 lines per rep, limit can be raised

Carriers: Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW, any SIP trunk, or managed numbers

Deployment: hosted, or a self-hosted source-available community edition

Trial: $1 for 3 days on Business, 2 seats Website: opendialer

Teams can start a $1 trial or read the auto dialer software buyer's checklist on the OpenDialer blog.

About OpenDialer

OpenDialer is sales calling software that combines a power dialer, a parallel dialer, inbound AI agents and an SMS inbox in one product. Launched in 2026, it runs on the customer's own phone carrier or on managed numbers, and can be used as a hosted service or self-hosted. Its mission is to give sales teams more conversations at a lower cost, with every price published. Learn more at

Media contact: OpenDialer -...