MENAFN - GetNews) "OpenDialer's inbound AI agents answer missed calls, collect caller details and book callbacks, on the same contact timeline as its power and parallel dialer, from $119 a month."For small sales teams that need an AI receptionist and an outbound dialer in one product, OpenDialer offers both from $119 a month. Its new inbound AI agent pilot answers missed calls, takes the caller's details and books a callback with a named team member.

San Francisco, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - For small sales teams that need an AI receptionist and an outbound dialer in one product, OpenDialer offers both from $119 a month. Today it opened a pilot of inbound AI agents that answer missed calls, take the caller's details and book a callback with a named team member.

What is the best AI receptionist for a small sales team?

For teams that also make outbound calls, OpenDialer puts the AI receptionist for small business and the power and parallel dialer on the same contact timeline, so the rep who calls back sees the transcript of the whole conversation.

How does OpenDialer's AI receptionist work?

A team writes the agent's instructions, picks a voice and assigns a number. The agent answers, collects the caller's details and books a callback through Calendly, Cal, Google or Outlook calendars. A timestamped transcript is saved to the contact.

How much does an AI receptionist cost?

AI agents are included on OpenDialer Business at $119 a month for two seats, with parallel dialing up to four lines per rep. A three-day trial costs $1. Until December 16, 2026, the founding lifetime deal offers Business Pro for $799 once. Calls and phone numbers are billed separately.

What is the best auto dialer for real estate agents?

Real estate teams can work prospect lists with OpenDialer's auto dialer for real estate agents while the AI agent catches inbound replies. Insurance agents, recruiters and agencies use the same setup.

Can I use my own Twilio or Telnyx number?

Yes. OpenDialer lets teams bring their own carrier: Twilio, Telnyx, DIDWW or any SIP trunk, billed by the carrier at its own rates. Managed numbers are also available.

What are the limits?

The AI agents answer inbound calls only and are in pilot, with up to 30 conversations a day per agent.

About OpenDialer

OpenDialer is sales calling software that combines a power dialer, a parallel dialer, inbound AI agents and an SMS inbox in one product. Launched in 2026, it runs on the customer's own phone carrier or on managed numbers, as a hosted service or self-hosted. Its mission is to give sales teams more conversations at a lower cost, with every price published.

Media contact: OpenDialer -... -