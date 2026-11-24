MENAFN - GetNews)"VK GRAFFITI FREQUENCY COLLECTION"The independent fashion label introduces a new collection of graffiti-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories, expanding its vision of expressive contemporary fashion.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Nov. 24, 2026 - VYBRATIONAL KREATORS®, an independent fashion and lifestyle brand founded by entrepreneur Elijah McNear, has introduced its VK Graffiti Frequency Collection, a new streetwear offering that brings graffiti-inspired artwork, expressive color combinations and contemporary silhouettes together across apparel and accessories.

The collection reflects the brand's commitment to individuality and creative expression, translating the visual language of urban art into wearable designs.

Featuring graphic hoodies, coordinated joggers, sneakers and accessories, VK Graffiti Frequency expands the brand's growing catalog while establishing a distinctive creative direction centered on artistic freedom.

A Streetwear Collection Inspired by the Energy of Urban Art

Graffiti has long served as a visual language of individuality, transforming ordinary surfaces into expressive works of art.

VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® draws on that creative tradition with a collection that emphasizes graphic layering, vivid colors and all-over patterns.

Rather than limiting its designs to small logos or conventional placements, the collection incorporates artwork across the surfaces of garments, creating visually connected pieces that can be worn individually or styled together.

The collection includes a variety of colorways, ranging from energetic multicolored designs to monochromatic interpretations that emphasize contrast and graphic detail.

The approach gives customers multiple ways to incorporate the collection into their personal wardrobes, whether through coordinated streetwear outfits or individual statement pieces.

The Meaning Behind VK Graffiti Frequency

The collection's name brings together two concepts central to its design identity.

Graffiti represents artistic expression, originality and creative freedom, while frequency reflects the energy and individuality that distinguish one person from another.

Together, the concepts reinforce the broader VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® philosophy that fashion should be an extension of personal identity.

The brand's slogan, "Made to Stand Out," serves as a defining message for the collection, encouraging customers to embrace their individuality through fashion.

The result is a collection intended for consumers who appreciate expressive graphics, contemporary streetwear and clothing that communicates personality.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Streetwear Essentials

The VK Graffiti Frequency Collection brings its signature visual aesthetic to multiple product categories.

Its hoodies and zip-up styles feature prominent graffiti-inspired patterns, while coordinating joggers extend the artwork into complete outfit combinations.

The collection also incorporates footwear and accessories, allowing the brand's design identity to reach beyond conventional apparel.

By developing complementary products across categories, VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® aims to create a cohesive fashion experience while giving customers flexibility in how they style individual pieces.

An Independent Fashion Brand Building Its Own Identity

The launch marks another step in the development of VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® as an independent fashion label.

Founded by Elijah McNear, the brand has built its creative direction around originality, personal expression and a willingness to challenge conventional fashion expectations.

Its product range spans apparel, footwear, handbags and lifestyle accessories, reflecting a broader ambition to establish a recognizable fashion identity.

The VK Graffiti Frequency Collection introduces a particularly distinctive visual direction within that catalog, using recurring artwork and coordinated designs to connect different products.

The collection also creates opportunities for the brand to reach consumers interested in streetwear, urban art and independent fashion.

Where Art, Fashion and Individuality Meet

Streetwear has long drawn inspiration from music, art and cultural expression.

For VYBRATIONAL KREATORS®, that connection provides a foundation for developing clothing that goes beyond basic wardrobe essentials.

The VK Graffiti Frequency Collection emphasizes fashion as a form of visual communication, allowing customers to interpret bold designs through their own personal style.

Its combination of graphic intensity and familiar silhouettes is intended to make statement fashion accessible to different styling preferences.

The collection's monochromatic options offer a more restrained interpretation of the graffiti aesthetic, while its colorful designs create opportunities for more expressive looks.

This flexibility supports the brand's central message that individuality does not have to follow a single aesthetic.

A New Chapter for VYBRATIONAL KREATORS®

With the launch of VK Graffiti Frequency, VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® continues expanding its fashion offering while strengthening the creative identity behind its products.

The collection represents the brand's approach to combining distinctive artwork, contemporary silhouettes and coordinated styling opportunities.

For the independent label, the launch is both a product introduction and an opportunity to connect with consumers who view fashion as an expression of identity.

The VK Graffiti Frequency Collection is available through the VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® online store.

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About VYBRATIONAL KREATORS®

VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® is an independent fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Elijah McNear. The brand develops apparel, footwear and accessories centered on creativity, individuality and distinctive design. Through its expanding product collections, VYBRATIONAL KREATORS® encourages consumers to embrace personal expression and define their own sense of style.

Brand slogan: Made to Stand Out.

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