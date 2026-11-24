MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadpipe combines person-level identification, real-time IP-to-company and intent audiences in one plan, with published pricing tiers from 500 to 20,000 unique IDs a month."Leadpipe, a B2B visitor identification and intent data platform, published a 2027 comparison of RB2B, Snitcher and Warmly. It finds Leadpipe is the only one of the four to combine person-level identification, real-time IP-to-company and intent audiences in a single plan with published pricing.

San Francisco, CA - Nov. 24, 2026 - For B2B teams searching for the best RB2B alternative in 2027, Leadpipe is the strongest all-in-one option for combined person-level, company-level and intent data, according to a comparison of four visitor identification tools published today. The comparison uses each vendor's public pricing page, checked on November 22, 2026.

What is the best RB2B alternative in 2027?

Leadpipe is the best RB2B alternative for teams that want more than a name and a LinkedIn link. RB2B offers a free company-level plan and paid plans from $79 a month, with person-level identification limited to the US. Leadpipe adds real-time IP-to-company for international traffic, Orbit intent audiences, an email waterfall, phone and LinkedIn enrichment, ICP scoring and 260+ integrations in the same plan.

What does person-level visitor identification do?

It matches a visit to a named individual, with an available business email and company context. Leadpipe's person-level visitor identification works in real time for matched US visitors and shows the pages each person viewed.

What does IP-to-company identification do?

It connects an IP address to the organization behind it. Leadpipe's real-time IP-to-company returns available company name, website, industry and size, including when there is no person-level match. An IP address does not identify a specific employee, and coverage varies by network.

How do Leadpipe, RB2B, Snitcher and Warmly compare?



Leadpipe: person-level, IP-to-company and intent audiences in one plan, with published tiers from 500 to 20,000 unique IDs a month.

RB2B: free company-level plan, then $79 to $199 a month and up, with US-only person-level identification.

Snitcher: company-level identification from $49 a month, with known-visitor identification and contact reveal through credits. Warmly: web deanonymization from $10,000 a year, with AI chat and automation on higher plans.

How much does Leadpipe cost?

Leadpipe publishes its Pro tiers, from 500 to 20,000 unique IDs a month. Pro 2,000 is $398 a month. Agency, Platform and Enterprise plans are scoped. See Leadpipe pricing.

What results do Leadpipe customers report?

Customer stories published by Leadpipe report about 40% more enterprise accounts with verified on-site activity in one quarter at Magic Software, about 60% more booked meetings from identified accounts at Upsell (from about 19 to 31 a month), and a 12 to 15% first-touch reply rate on Leadpipe-sourced outbound at an AI sales platform, compared with about 5 to 6% on cold lists.

What data sits behind Leadpipe?

Leadpipe's published data foundation lists a verified-contact subset of more than 280 million profiles, a cross-site pixel network across more than 5 million websites, more than 60 billion intent signals and 20,810 intent topics, as of a snapshot dated April 11, 2026.

When is another tool the better choice?

Solo founders who want a free starting point may prefer RB2B. Teams that only need company names on a small budget may prefer Snitcher. Larger inbound teams that want AI chat and have a five-figure budget may prefer Warmly. Match rates depend on traffic, so buyers should test on their own site for seven days.

About Leadpipe

Leadpipe is a B2B visitor identification and intent data platform. It gives sales, marketing and agency teams person-level identification, IP-to-company, intent audiences and enrichment in one plan, and delivers them to a CRM through 260+ integrations. Its mission is to give every B2B team clear, usable context on the people and companies engaging with its business. Learn more at leadpipe.

Media contact: Steven Marin -...