MENAFN - GetNews) The NW Portland women's health practice highlights coordinated gynecologic and integrative care for women experiencing disruptive perimenopausal symptoms, emphasizing individualized evaluations, evidence-based treatment, and access to a multidisciplinary clinical team.

PORTLAND, OR - Nov. 24, 2026 - Synergy Women's Health, a gynecology and integrative women's health practice located in NW Portland's Lovejoy Medical Building, is directing its fall clinical education focus toward perimenopause care.

The initiative addresses a concern the practice's clinical team encounters regularly: women in their 40s and early 50s experiencing changes in sleep, menstrual cycles, mood, energy, and metabolic health who still have unanswered questions about their symptoms and available treatment options.

Perimenopause doesn't follow a tidy script. Irregular cycles, disrupted sleep, mood changes, fatigue, and shifts in body composition can appear years before the final menstrual period. These symptoms may develop even when routine laboratory results don't reveal an obvious explanation.

For some women, this creates a frustrating disconnect between what they're experiencing and what has been identified during previous medical evaluations. Synergy Women's Health emphasizes that perimenopause care should begin with a thorough understanding of the patient's symptoms, medical history, and individual health goals rather than relying on a single laboratory result or standardized treatment approach.

The practice's clinical team brings together complementary areas of expertise.

Dr. Michelle Sang, MD, FAARM, FACOG, is a Board-Certified OB/GYN and Board-Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine. She holds a BA from Harvard University and an MD from OHSU and leads the practice's functional medicine program, which integrates conventional medical evaluation with individualized approaches to hormonal, metabolic, and overall women's health.

Dr. Karen Ogryzlo, MD, co-owner of Synergy Women's Health, is a Board-Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Menopause Certified Practitioner as of October 2026. She provides comprehensive conventional gynecologic care, including preventive services, hormonal concerns, menopause management, and ongoing women's health care.

Joy Rothschild, NP, brings over 15 years of experience in women's health and specialized training in Trauma-Informed Care. She provides primary gynecologic care and evidence-based women's health services, supporting patients through different stages of reproductive and midlife health with an individualized, patient-centered approach.

Sangita Ghimire, NP, brings over seven years of experience in women's health and primary gynecologic care. She is fluent in English, Nepali, and Hindi, helping support communication and accessibility for patients from diverse backgrounds.

Both nurse practitioners incorporate integrative approaches under Dr. Sang's supervision and refer patients to her when a more comprehensive functional medicine evaluation or deeper integrative treatment approach is appropriate.

This coordinated structure allows women to receive conventional gynecologic care while having access to more specialized evaluation within the same practice when their health concerns warrant it.

Dr. Sang's functional medicine program is structured as a membership, with quarterly or annual enrollment options.

The initial consultation is a 60-minute appointment designed to allow time for a detailed medical history, review of prior testing, discussion of current symptoms, and development of an individualized evaluation plan.

Follow-up appointments are typically scheduled every two to three months, depending on clinical needs and treatment response.

Evaluation begins with conventional serum laboratory testing when clinically indicated. Specialized diagnostics are introduced only when the clinical picture warrants additional investigation.

The practice works to maximize available insurance coverage before recommending specialized out-of-pocket testing. Office visits, including functional medicine follow-ups, are billed to insurance, subject to applicable coverage and plan terms.

The membership fee supports the additional time, care coordination, and individualized structure of the functional medicine program beyond standard insurance-billed services.

What distinguishes the practice's approach isn't simply the structure of its appointments.

It's the emphasis on understanding each patient's individual circumstances before developing a treatment plan.

Care at Synergy Women's Health begins with a review of medical history, current symptoms, previous treatments, relevant clinical findings, and personal health goals.

Treatment recommendations may include conventional gynecologic care, hormone therapy when appropriate, nutrition and lifestyle guidance, medication management, or more comprehensive functional medicine evaluation.

Patients remain active participants in decisions about their care, with the clinical team providing information and recommendations to support informed choices. Women exploring these questions can find additional information in the practice's educational resource on hormone therapy in Portland.

Not every patient requires the functional medicine program.

Many women receive comprehensive care through Synergy's conventional gynecologic services, including routine preventive care, menstrual concerns, hormonal evaluations, and management of common perimenopausal symptoms.

For patients whose symptoms are persistent, complex, or involve overlapping health concerns, the functional medicine membership offers an additional option for a more detailed, individualized evaluation.

This approach allows the clinical team to recommend the level of care that fits the patient's needs rather than directing every woman toward the same program.

Synergy Women's Health has served tens of thousands of women in the Portland area since its founding in 2011.

The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers telehealth visits for appropriate consultations, follow-ups, and medication management.

Women interested in perimenopause evaluation, conventional gynecologic care, or the functional medicine program can visit synergypdx or contact the practice directly to discuss appointment availability and care options.

About Synergy Women's Health

Synergy Women's Health is a gynecology and integrative women's health practice located in NW Portland's Lovejoy Medical Building, Suite 300.

Founded in 2011, the practice provides evidence-based gynecologic care, preventive women's health services, hormonal evaluations, and access to a functional medicine membership program.

The functional medicine program is led by Dr. Michelle Sang, MD, FAARM, FACOG, a Board-Certified OB/GYN and Board-Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine.

The clinical team also includes Dr. Karen Ogryzlo, MD, co-owner, Board-Certified OB/GYN, and Menopause Certified Practitioner as of October 2026; Joy Rothschild, NP, with over 15 years of experience in women's health and specialized training in Trauma-Informed Care; and Sangita Ghimire, NP, with over seven years of experience in women's health and primary gynecologic care, fluent in English, Nepali, and Hindi.

Both nurse practitioners provide primary gynecologic care and evidence-based women's health services, incorporating integrative approaches under Dr. Sang's supervision and referring patients for deeper functional medicine evaluation when appropriate.

Synergy Women's Health accepts most major insurance plans and offers telehealth for appropriate follow-ups, consultations, and medication management.

Learn more at synergypdx.